Sayles: It's the end of an era as Victory museum closes

For 17 years, I have written to you about the history of Victory, its people and events, and our strong ancestors who braved the frontier in the early 1800s to establish our heritage. Officially, the town of Victory became a town in 1821 by an act of the New York State Legislature separating it, Conquest and Ira from the large military tract of Cato.

As historian for Victory for the past 15 years, I have held Memorial Day commemorations, Veterans Day services, Mother’s Day teas, town birthday parties and scanning days to find old pictures of Victory and its people. I've also engaged many speakers for the public, and hosted many class and family reunions. I am most proud to have attended meetings in 2009 with Loren Dates, Vietnam veteran, who was instrumental in establishing Route 38 from Owego (Tioga County) to Sterling as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor. The first motorcycle ride (with cars, trucks and military vehicles) was in November 2009 starting in Owego with snow on the ground, and going north through five counties to Victory with sunshine. Since 2009, the ride has been in July each year.

The Victory Village History Center & Museum is now closed forever. Town Supervisor Michael Wiggins and board members Terry McBride, Leonard Hand, Robin Bartholomew and Homer Kellog have determined that there are no funds for any maintenance or needed repairs, and the museum will be demolished.

I have spent much of the summer packing up our treasures. Some items will be on display in the Victory section at the CIViC Heritage History Center on Route 34 in Cato, while other items will be stored in a truck bay at the town office building. "CIViC" stands for "Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest." Many historic pictures, books, school desks, furniture and other early 1900s items from all the towns have been there since the center was built in 2010. CIViC Heritage also sponsors the Sunday afternoon programs in July and August at the 1836 brick schoolhouse on Route 34 near Shortcut Road between Cato and Weedsport.

After the town of Victory bicentennial in July 2021, and with the help of the Cayuga County Historian’s Office and Montezuma Historian Cheryl Longyear, I worked on the application to name our Victory museum building to the National Register of Historic Places. With their help in tracing the earliest deed for the building and maneuvering through the daunting online questions, essays and narratives, I completed the application last January. At the end of January, the State Historic Preservation Office determined that our building did not qualify, as it was not of a specific architectural style or built by a famous architect. While the businesses and events held there were historic, the building itself was not.

Through deed research, we found that the earliest owner of the museum building was carriage maker Alonson Barber in 1849. In the 1860s it was business offices and shops. In the 1880s it was home to the Knights of the Maccabees, Tent 500, a service organization that sold insurance and cared for widows and orphans. At the turn of the century, around 1911, the Grange No. 1216 Patrons of Husbandry was established and continued through the 1990s, when the building was turned over to the town of Victory for $1 in 2004. At that time the late Lucille Craine, town supervisor, received it and declared it the Victory Village History Center & Museum.

In the picture with this column is my late brother, Roger Coleman, who made the sign for our museum and affixed it to the front of the building in 2010.

I am planning a Veterans Day service at the firehouse across from the museum on Route 38 in November. The event will be free and open to the public; further information is to come.