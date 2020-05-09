Sayles: Legion will keep northern Cayuga County Memorial Day tradition going

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Happy Mother’s Day! May is usually a most delightful month! As everyone looks forward to spring and warmer weather, May usually does not disappoint us. I have dreamed of attending the Kentucky Derby in a colorful outfit and fancy hat and, of course, having a wonderful Mother’s Day with children and grandchildren. Before we know it, all the spring sports and the college graduations come.

We commemorate Armed Forces Day, May 16, and all those culminating activities, field trips, proms and award ceremonies at high schools. My family looks forward to camping, some fishing and boating trips to the favorite spots on our beautiful lakes. We welcome the beginning of summer with high school graduations, weddings, vacations, the Olympics, Baseball Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown and outdoor concerts, concerts, concerts.

There was a lot to appreciate last year, but we know the pandemic will change our plans for all these events this year, at least for a while. As one doctor on TV said, “this is but a moment in time” and we WILL get through this! We must adhere to the best practices that the scientists and medical experts tell us to do. We are lucky to have today’s hi-tech electronics to communicate with family and friends around the world, church family, clubs and service organizations.