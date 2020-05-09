Sayles: Legion will keep northern Cayuga County Memorial Day tradition going

Happy Mother’s Day! May is usually a most delightful month! As everyone looks forward to spring and warmer weather, May usually does not disappoint us. I have dreamed of attending the Kentucky Derby in a colorful outfit and fancy hat and, of course, having a wonderful Mother’s Day with children and grandchildren. Before we know it, all the spring sports and the college graduations come.
We commemorate Armed Forces Day, May 16, and all those culminating activities, field trips, proms and award ceremonies at high schools. My family looks forward to camping, some fishing and boating trips to the favorite spots on our beautiful lakes. We welcome the beginning of summer with high school graduations, weddings, vacations, the Olympics, Baseball Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown and outdoor concerts, concerts, concerts.
There was a lot to appreciate last year, but we know the pandemic will change our plans for all these events this year, at least for a while. As one doctor on TV said, “this is but a moment in time” and we WILL get through this! We must adhere to the best practices that the scientists and medical experts tell us to do. We are lucky to have today’s hi-tech electronics to communicate with family and friends around the world, church family, clubs and service organizations.
Genealogy has sometimes been referred to as “living in the past lane.” If you’re sheltering at home, this has been a great time to delve into your family history, keep a diary, call oldest relatives and finally put names and dates on the back of all those old pictures in scrapbooks. Many historians are collecting information about your experience during this era and welcome firsthand (primary source) stories of what you did at home, in your neighborhood, at your work or in the service of our country.
Usually at this time, in the town of Victory, we have planned our service at the East Street cemetery for Memorial Day. We always have a nice hometown crowd of 30 or so with many graciously taking parts to honor those who have died in the service of our country. The story of the poppy, “In Flanders Field,” is always read. A Victory fireman reads the “Fireman’s Prayer” and a state trooper or local policeman reads “The Policeman’s Prayer.” A student may read the “Gettysburg Address” by President Lincoln and another may read “The New Colossus” by Emma Lazarus. Pastor Greg Settle of the Armor of Light Church in Victory always gives an inspirational, uplifting, patriotic message.
There are usually some guitar players who lead songs like “God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land,” or those great patriotic songs by George M. Cohan, “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Grand Old Flag.”
Thank you to all who have participated in the past.
By the end of our program, the Cato LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911 and Sons of the Legion march into the cemetery and lay a wreath and say a prayer at a service member’s grave, followed by a gun salute. This has been a tradition the Legion has performed for years on Memorial Day at seven cemeteries in northern Cayuga County. Thank you to the Legion for carrying on despite this difficult time.
This year, due to the pandemic, our town program is cancelled. There will be no organized program or commemoration in Victory; however, the Legion will still place flags on veterans graves prior to Memorial Day and will visit all seven cemeteries on the morning of Memorial Day. They will lay a wreath in Victory at the flagpole to represent all service members. You are welcome to visit the cemetery anytime, place flowers and flags on graves, and see the many legion flags flying to honor the service members in our town.
Memorial Day was officially celebrated in 1868, and declared a federal holiday in 1971. A National Moment of Remembrance is observed at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day for those who have died serving our country. New York was the first state to officially recognize Memorial Day.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
