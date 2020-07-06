Sayles: Memories of summer in Fair Haven

Fair Haven became a state park (SP36) around 1928, and when unemployment hit 25% during the Depression with 14 million people out of work by 1933, President Roosevelt and the War Department created the Civilian Conservation Corps. At Fair Haven, from 1932 to 1942, young men 17 to 25 were taught to build roads, to plant trees, to use tools and the stone crusher, and to build cabins under the tutelage of local craftsmen. They were paid about $30 dollars a month, and most of that was sent home to parents.

At Fair Haven, cabins were built in a rustic style with sawed, rough-cut edges and stone patios/walks were made from split stones from nearby farms and the lake. Hand-sawed logs for buildings still have “ax” marks from tools. There were five military-style barracks on the bluff with a flagpole in the center. There also was a barn, farm and infirmary, as everything was provided for these youth. A blacksmith shop was run by Mr. Thompson from north Victory, where young men learned to forge the hardware, all the black fixtures, for doors and chandeliers, with many still there today. The fireplaces were all made in a special stone design and the diving boards at the channel were also secured by beautiful stonework.