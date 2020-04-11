Sayles: Pandemic prompts look at past

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Since everyone’s thoughts are concentrated on our recent coronavirus outbreak, let’s talk about it. Before we do though, New York state has charged every historian (town, village, county) to prepare a journal/notebook of first-person (original source) information/letters/emails, from all of you, to keep as a record of this event in time. Therefore, if you have a personal story of having the virus yourself, if a family member is hospitalized, if someone is in a nursing home, if you are a first responder, fireman, policeman, doctor, nurse or any kind of medical staff — we need your story.

We need you to write about what you did: Maybe you worked 12-hour shifts in a hospital, maybe you went to the woods and hiked, maybe you went to a cemetery and cleaned up winter’s fallen tree branches, maybe you made masks and put one on every neighbor’s doorknob, maybe you recorded inspirational messages/songs on Facebook/YouTube, maybe your church parishioners met by Zoom, etc. You may email them to me if you wish, or to any historian in Cayuga County. I have been collecting for a while in a journal and a huge notebook for our history center. I welcome any submissions, no matter where in the world you’re from. Please include your name, address, email and phone number.