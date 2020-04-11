Sayles: Pandemic prompts look at past

Since everyone’s thoughts are concentrated on our recent coronavirus outbreak, let’s talk about it. Before we do though, New York state has charged every historian (town, village, county) to prepare a journal/notebook of first-person (original source) information/letters/emails, from all of you, to keep as a record of this event in time. Therefore, if you have a personal story of having the virus yourself, if a family member is hospitalized, if someone is in a nursing home, if you are a first responder, fireman, policeman, doctor, nurse or any kind of medical staff — we need your story.
We need you to write about what you did: Maybe you worked 12-hour shifts in a hospital, maybe you went to the woods and hiked, maybe you went to a cemetery and cleaned up winter’s fallen tree branches, maybe you made masks and put one on every neighbor’s doorknob, maybe you recorded inspirational messages/songs on Facebook/YouTube, maybe your church parishioners met by Zoom, etc. You may email them to me if you wish, or to any historian in Cayuga County. I have been collecting for a while in a journal and a huge notebook for our history center. I welcome any submissions, no matter where in the world you’re from. Please include your name, address, email and phone number.
We have very few personal stories about the 1918 influenza outbreak. Most are newspaper articles from large cities. By the standard of today’s media, there should be many personal stories even at the small rural levels. It might even be therapeutic for you or loved ones to put your feelings in print and into a story, whether you share it with just family or with me.
As our towns were forming in the late 1700s, there were only a few doctors, with very little training, who traveled to the sick on horseback. Most had other jobs to sustain themselves. While researching and going through cemetery records over 15 years ago, it is apparent that many early pioneer families died from epidemics in our small towns, and not just in winter. In May of 1822, many in the Spickerman family in Victory perished within days of each other from some kind of illness. Many in the Rumsey family died in the fall of 1848. They all lived in a settlement near the French Cemetery, just west of Victory village with the Griswald, Hamilton and Wetherby families.
Also in the French Cemetery is “our little Susie (Thompson)” who died at the age of 4 in 1863. In the Victory Union Cemetery is “our Freddie” (Knapp) who also died in 1863 at 3 months of age. Gracia Coppernoll died of scarlet fever in 1877 at the age of 5. Many other children’s graves stones simply say “baby,” “our little child,” “twins,” “infant" or “Child of God.”
Many of my Irish relatives and their friends died in the 1832 cholera epidemic in County Sligo, Ireland, or from the effects of “Black ‘47,” when the potato famine hit Ireland in the late 1840s supposedly due to infected seed imported from Mexico and exacerbated by the English exporting food out of Ireland. Before that, in the 1300s, was the Black Death (bubonic plague) that started in China, was carried west by traveling merchants and killed nearly a third of the people in Europe. Then, in 1630, a plague killed half of Ontario’s Huron Indians, and in 1663, the Susquehannock Indians were weakened by an outbreak of smallpox.
In 1875, The Victory Home Weekly reported that there was an outbreak of typhoid and that quarantine signs had been set up on the roads leading into town. We are certainly indebted to those physicians who studied the germ theory of disease — microbiologist and chemist Louis Pasteur (1822-1895), bacteriologist Robert Kock (1843-1910) and others.
Of special note, of course, is the 1918 influenza outbreak that hit after World War I and was especially felt in the north end of Cayuga County as it affected some of my town of Ira relatives. The following story clipping from Dec. 21, 1918, which was given to me years ago by a friend, the late Marian Wood Houghtaling (RIP), former Victory and Cato resident, states: “On Thanksgiving Day, Agnes Baldwin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Baldwin of Ira, was married to Ernest Chapman and the couple left for a two-week honeymoon on the Hudson. On their return, they both took ill with influenza. Ernest died at 8:40 Thursday and his bride three hours later. The clergyman, who united them in marriage less than a month ago, will officiate at their double funeral. They will be buried in White (Ira Union) Cemetery near where they lived. He was 22 and she was 21.8 (years).” Agnes’ father also died in 1918, probably from exposure.
At the state fairgrounds in Syracuse was a military training camp, Camp Syracuse, where influenza spread very fast with chills, fever and body aches. Records were not required to be kept at this time, so there is little accurate account of those affected, recovered or died.
Also, from Victory, Lena Houghtaling reported that while attending high school in 1918 in Cato (she took her mare and cutter to get there), the principal, Mr. Walter Flier, and his wife became ill with the influenza and both died. There was a reported outbreak of scarlet fever in 1939 in Victory.
If you aren’t too put off by all this talk of epidemics, I also find of interest the old names for medical problems. Bright’s disease, named for English physician Richard Bright (1789-1858), was kidney disease (glumerulo-nephritis), consumption was tuberculosis, dropsy was a generalized edema (fluid collection) in the body, and quinsy was an abscess around the tonsils and called a severe inflammation of the throat. If a disease was fast-paced, it was called “galloping,” as in "galloping pneumonia." In the 1950s, polio mellitus (infantile paralysis) was a threat and affected people as they often had to be put in an “iron lung” for breathing.
Help came in the late 1950s with the Salk polio injections, and in the 1960s with the Sabin vaccine, the little saturated pink sugar cube (I remember standing in line and taking that). We have had some major health threats in past years — Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in 1976 in Philadelphia, the swine flu threat of 1976, AIDS recognized in the 1980s, the plague outbreak in India in 1994, and the sporadic outbreaks of the seasonal flu.
The picture with this column shows members of our Victory Volunteer Fire Department. Besides having full-time jobs, our members also serve as first responders, police officers, fire investigators, medics, ambulance drivers and crew, fire police, and doctors and nurses. Thank you!
Our utmost thanks to all those currently serving on the front lines of our COVID-19 virus pandemic — all medical staff, our brilliant scientists advising best practices and working on a vaccine, civilian and service members, police and fire departments; also, Samaritan's Purse and other charities, USNS ships Mercy and Comfort, all of our local, state and federal representatives, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump. Stay safe and sequestered. I am praying for you all.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com. The American Legion Auxiliary magazine Auxiliary was the source for anniversary and specific information in this column.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!