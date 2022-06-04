Sayles: Red Creek students made most of challenging times

Congratulations to the students of the Red Creek Central School District senior class on their upcoming graduation on Friday, June 24. RCCS, my alma mater, is composed of children from the towns of Butler and Wolcott in Wayne County and the towns of Conquest, Sterling and Victory in northern Cayuga County.

I usually check the Red Creek school website a few times a year to keep up to date with the activities and events. At first, I was saddened to think that these children and staff have been masked for nearly two years, have had to learn at home remotely by looking at a teacher on their computer, and worst of all were isolated from friends and even extended family. The smallest learners in kindergarten and first grade have known no other way, nor have most seen their teachers’ faces to learn vocabulary and reading. Most people can’t imagine. I did have a granddaughter in that very situation, ending kindergarten in 2020 and in first and second grade during 2021 and 2022 at a different district.

When I looked at all the activities and special events at RCCS this school year, I have found that the staff and children have had an amazing, successful year in spite of coming off the COVID-19 pandemic for two years. I am so very proud of the encouragement and strength, perseverance and work ethic of everyone there. The many facets of the school, and probably many schools, is the depth of programs and support offered to the students in ways I had not heard of. A lot of us have been “out of school” and “out of touch” for many, many years and have not heard of most of these new ideas unless we’ve had grandchildren in school. I have five grandchildren who attend school in other districts; three have graduated and two others are in high school and elementary school.

There were many special events at RCCS, including a math-athon where children received pledges from area businesses by solving math problems. The event raised $10,000 for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, and also supported a classmate who had been treated there.

A program called “Girls on the Run” supported students in activities and life skills. The science Olympiad team garnered fourth place in the Midstate Regional Tournament in January and participated at the state finals at Le Moyne College in Syracuse in March, placing in the top 30 of many categories alongside much larger schools. One of the categories was building a bridge to hold about 30 pounds of sand.

In the “Feats of Clay” competition at Onondaga Community College, RCCS students are encouraged to make items for ceramic arts, making the most cylinders on a wheel or making a large piece in a certain amount of time with no hands, using other body parts.

Five students won awards at the state Scholastic Art competition in Syracuse in February. A district concert was held “in person” in March along with an art show with student drawings, pictures and sculptures. In May came performances by the elementary and middle school bands and choruses, the high school select choir, stage band, jazz band and concert band. This music was also livestreamed on YouTube.

A Work-Based Learning Program saw seven students involved with local business in job shadowing, hands-on or in research projects. These involved working on a lift in the bus garage, restoring a backhoe and helping a church with painting. Some middle school students sent their stories to Ripples magazine, a regional literary and visual arts magazine. A special 2022 Earth Day T-shirt was made to celebrate the April anniversary.

A special tutoring program, Paper, was launched and completely paid for through COVID-19 relief funding. It is free for students to get help from tutors on the site at any time. Eleven RCCS students took part in the Wayne-Finger Lakes Special Olympics competition at Sodus Central School. This included field events running, long jump and softball throw.

The district resource officer is Deputy Brian Larkin from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. He was recently appointed and is visiting classrooms and meeting students, and hopes to build strong relationships with the school district and community.

There are many other programs at RCCS. I wish the students and staff a most wonderful summer and, again, I am so proud of them all for mustering through the most difficult two years with courage and strength for the future!

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

