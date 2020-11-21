Sayles: Reflecting on 2020 and recent Victory history

As the holidays are upon us, it’s a good time to reflect on the past year. Now is a good time to thank people who have supported the Victory Village Museum and History Center and the town in supporting its endeavor there. 2020 has been a very difficult year for historians in promoting our museums, exhibits and preservation of our precious artifacts and stories.

We remember our programs being placed on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic starting last spring, just when we were setting the wheels in motion for an eventful year of celebrations and events to celebrate 2020. For the past 15 years, I have been writing this town of Victory column, and have done a great deal of reflection.

When I think of past events at the museum, I think of open houses and all visitors sitting at the student desk having their picture taken, fire department chicken barbecues, scanning day for old pictures, birthday parties for our senior citizens, family reunions at the museum, town cemetery tours, the many musical programs with kazoos and ukuleles, Veterans Day commemorations, Gettysburg trips, the patriotic PowerPoint shows, Memorial Day programs in the cemetery, Mother’s Day teas, celebrating the town’s 190th birthday in 2011, and the sesquicentennial of the Civil War from 2011 to 2015. I had a myriad of questions about history and genealogy from all over the world, the 2012 centennial of the War of 1812, the 2013 centennial of the organization of the Methodist Episcopal Church (now the United Methodist Church), World War II anniversaries, celebrating the Titanic survivors in the town, women’s suffrage, past presidential elections and stories, church suppers, Grange history, fire department parties and the motorcycles coming on Route 38 through town on their Vietnam veteran tribute rides each year since 2009.