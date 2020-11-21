Sayles: Reflecting on 2020 and recent Victory history

As the holidays are upon us, it’s a good time to reflect on the past year. Now is a good time to thank people who have supported the Victory Village Museum and History Center and the town in supporting its endeavor there. 2020 has been a very difficult year for historians in promoting our museums, exhibits and preservation of our precious artifacts and stories.
We remember our programs being placed on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic starting last spring, just when we were setting the wheels in motion for an eventful year of celebrations and events to celebrate 2020. For the past 15 years, I have been writing this town of Victory column, and have done a great deal of reflection.
When I think of past events at the museum, I think of open houses and all visitors sitting at the student desk having their picture taken, fire department chicken barbecues, scanning day for old pictures, birthday parties for our senior citizens, family reunions at the museum, town cemetery tours, the many musical programs with kazoos and ukuleles, Veterans Day commemorations, Gettysburg trips, the patriotic PowerPoint shows, Memorial Day programs in the cemetery, Mother’s Day teas, celebrating the town’s 190th birthday in 2011, and the sesquicentennial of the Civil War from 2011 to 2015. I had a myriad of questions about history and genealogy from all over the world, the 2012 centennial of the War of 1812, the 2013 centennial of the organization of the Methodist Episcopal Church (now the United Methodist Church), World War II anniversaries, celebrating the Titanic survivors in the town, women’s suffrage, past presidential elections and stories, church suppers, Grange history, fire department parties and the motorcycles coming on Route 38 through town on their Vietnam veteran tribute rides each year since 2009.
On Fillmore Day in 2010 in the town of Summerhill, I was asked by former historian Florence Lansdown to give a report on Harvey Jones, who was enrolled in the 75th Regiment in Auburn in 1861. From Victory, Mr. Jones was at “Camp Cayuga” in the suburbs of Auburn, spending six weeks in constant drill, dress parades and a final muster into the U.S. service. November brought a large parade of the soldiers through Auburn, where they were presented a stand of colors from the people of Auburn and a pleasant Thanksgiving Day with delicacies, presents from friends and a fine dinner. Mr. Jones eventually journeyed with the regiment to New York City, Florida and New Orleans, was imprisoned for 10 1/2 months in Texas, and finally mustered out, after a second enrollment, to Harper’s Ferry and Cedar Creek on Nov. 25, 1864.
The photo with this column is of Harry Sowles, from Cato, at the fall open house at the Victory museum in 2007. I enticed everyone to sit for a picture at the old student desk, and Harry was certainly willing. I first met Harry when I joined his bowling team for American Legion team competition many years ago. After becoming historian, I worked with the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 in their participation on Memorial Day and with Veterans Day services in Victory. Harry is a past Legion commander and a very active member of the Cato Senior Citizens and the Cato community. Thanks Harry, for all you have done for everyone over the years.
I wish you all a pleasant, peaceful Thanksgiving with simple joys, games and books shared with children, connecting with relatives at home or virtually, and please write/record that family story and genealogy, especially for this exceptional year.
I’m thankful for my faith, family, friends, and freedom.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!