Sayles: Remembering a Victory Vietnam veteran

It is nearly Thanksgiving, a time when we think about all the things for which we are thankful. There are many this year: family, friends, our homes and towns, and our ability to persevere since this pandemic started and changed our lives nearly two years ago. Many have struggled to carry on without celebrating births and birthdays, honoring deaths, enjoying holidays and just having a time for friend and family togetherness.

In the picture with this column is Vietnam veteran Robert “Bob” McDuffie, a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, who lived in the town of Victory and often came to our Veterans Day commemoration. He enjoyed coming to our little town museum and studied all the pictures, military uniforms and memorabilia we had on our tables and walls. We lost him three years ago this month, but he still inspires me and I am sure inspires other veterans to face what we must with courage and dignity. Bob was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 in Cayuga County. This chapter, his friends, attended the installation of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument Sept. 30 at Centerport Aqueduct Park on Route 31 between Weedsport and Port Byron. The memorial was officially dedicated a year ago in 2020 using a replica, but it wasn't until this fall that the actual monument was installed.

We are all so thankful for these veterans, and all veterans. They do receive our special welcomes when we see them in person, in parades, at airports or on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride each July. While they are thankful for each welcome home they receive, there are other ways we can also say "thank you." You can write a check to a veterans organization, donate your frequent flyer miles to the Hero Miles program, offer your expertise/assistance in any area, bring in a veteran speaker for your organization, hire a veteran, hire a military spouse or caretaker, donate pro bono hours (lawyers, etc.), earmark donations to veteran programs at colleges/universities, volunteer at veteran centers and/or shop at veteran-owned businesses.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, and by the Veteran Recognition Act of 2017, March 29 is a day of national observance. Vietnam Veterans Day is also commemorated on Aug. 18 each year, as it is the anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan in 1966. Of more than 2,709,918 Vietnam-era service members, fewer than 850,000 are estimated to be alive today.

If a veteran needs help there is a hotline: 1-800-273-8255, then press 1. For emergency mental health care, go directly to your local veterans medical center regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other veteran health care. Seventy percent of veterans center staff are veterans.

We hope to have our regular Veterans Day program next year. Enjoy Thanksgiving with your family and friends!

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

