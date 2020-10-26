Sayles: Remembering past Veterans Days in Victory

At this time, I would usually have our Veterans Day program all planned; however, we find we are forced to cancel just for this year due to safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our attendance is usually between 75 to 100 people, and we feel we cannot properly distance, even in the Victory Fire Department’s large meeting room. We hope to see everyone on Memorial Day 2021 in the Victory Union Cemetery.

In the past, we have had fantastic speakers: Mr. William Bolling of Sodus speaking about the military and his own military service; the Van Wie family of Red Creek, who have over 100 years of military service; Lauren Dates, of Victory, Vietnam veteran and local pilot; current and past commanders of Cato's LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 Trevor Cady, Terry McDonough and Harry Sowles, who have spoken about their many projects with children and veterans; the Legion color guard and Sons of the Legion, for their continuing service and military duties on Veterans Day and Memorial Day; Robin Bartholomew and her 4-H group, who have furnished refreshments for years; and, of course, the Red Creek Legion band in the past and our current guitar players with music honoring all our veterans through the "Armed Forces Salute" and other patriotic tunes.