Sayles: Remembering past Veterans Days in Victory

At this time, I would usually have our Veterans Day program all planned; however, we find we are forced to cancel just for this year due to safety measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our attendance is usually between 75 to 100 people, and we feel we cannot properly distance, even in the Victory Fire Department’s large meeting room. We hope to see everyone on Memorial Day 2021 in the Victory Union Cemetery.
In the past, we have had fantastic speakers: Mr. William Bolling of Sodus speaking about the military and his own military service; the Van Wie family of Red Creek, who have over 100 years of military service; Lauren Dates, of Victory, Vietnam veteran and local pilot; current and past commanders of Cato's LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 Trevor Cady, Terry McDonough and Harry Sowles, who have spoken about their many projects with children and veterans; the Legion color guard and Sons of the Legion, for their continuing service and military duties on Veterans Day and Memorial Day; Robin Bartholomew and her 4-H group, who have furnished refreshments for years; and, of course, the Red Creek Legion band in the past and our current guitar players with music honoring all our veterans through the "Armed Forces Salute" and other patriotic tunes.
Town of Victory supervisors — the late Lucille Craine and, currently, Michael Wiggins — have always given a special message of support to the veterans and other participants in the program. Our Gold Star Mother, the late Ethel Barnes, along with the Legion auxiliary, handed out flags to children and celebrated the day in honor of her only child, a son, Robert Barnes, who lost his life in Vietnam in 1967.
The Victory Town Board and our former historians Evelyn J. Hornburg, Evelyn E. Wood and Catherine Bailey started the commemoration of Veterans Day decades ago with a gathering to honor our veterans. A large wooded display was erected outdoors on Route 38, opposite the Smith & Dunbar general store after World War II. The current display was updated and placed near the front door of the Victory Fire Department.
Of special note are our faith leaders, pastors Martha Robinson and Gregory Settle, who have given inspirational, patriotic and uplifting messages of courage and hope to our audience in the past.
We thank all our veterans, neighbors and friends who have attended our program in the past. We will be thinking of you on Veterans Day and hope to see you Veterans Day 2021.
On a very bright, hopeful note, the celebration of the town of Victory’s 200th birthday will take place next July. On March 16, 1821, a New York state legislative act created the towns of Victory, Ira, Conquest and Cato from the military tract of Cato, one of 28 townships set aside in 1792 as the large Onondaga Military Tract. More information on this bicentennial celebration will be coming.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
