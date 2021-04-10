Sayles: Remembering the churches of Victory on its bicentennial

In the very early 1800s, the churches of the early military tract of Cato laid the foundation of home and family for our ancestors. In fact, it was a disagreement in lot Nos. 25 and 26 in the northwestern part of the area that led to the division of the new town of Victory from Cato in 1821. The earliest known owners of lot 25 were Joseph Rumsey and Ely Griswald, who came from Herkimer County in 1811. Much of this information is contained in Elliott G. Storke’s “History of Cayuga County, 1789-1879." Ely Griswald donated land for the first church, and later the farm passed to sons William and Daniel Griswald.
Other farms in the area were owned by Manessah, Silas and Elmer French. Farms eventually passed to Ernest and Nellie French Wood, Andrew and Elizabeth Burghdorf, Earl Clark, Wellington and Jennice Cramer, and Stanley Velie. Most of these people are interred in the “west burying ground,” the French Cemetery.
In this area, the Methodist Episcopal Church was formed in 1813 by Homer Lockwood, and the Rev. Zeonas Jones was the first pastor. Lockwood and his wife, Sally Benedict, moved from Connecticut to their farm in Victory. Lockwood also started the first schoolhouse, the first academy and temperance reforms. The “church” was gathered in a shed or barn and parishioners sat on wooden benches or crates. It is believed to be the site of the present Barbara and Dan O’Connell farm on Clark Road.
People brought their religious beliefs from the old country. In 1813, many people still spoke the mother tongue and formed “pockets of religion” in areas of the town. In 1850, land was bought for $200 on Homer Lockwood’s property and the present church was built in 1853 on East Street in Victory. Improvements were made over the years, at one time the Presbyterian and Methodist Episcopal joined together (1920-1948) to form the Federated Church, and in 1968 the Methodist Episcopal Church combined with the Evangelical United Brethren Church to become the United Methodist Church.
The United Methodist Church in Victory celebrated its 200th anniversary in the summer of 2013 with a special service and dinner at the Barb and Dan O’Connell farm, special events were held many Sundays, and we even had a float and walked in the Fair Haven July 4 parade. It was a special time for all of us.
The Westbury Methodist Church was connected to the Victory Church for some time in the early 1800s and shared ministers and circuit riders. It was organized in 1816, built in 1836 and extensively remodeled in 1867. The Christian Church there was built in 1843 by the Rev. W. T. Caton and completed in 1845. It served until the congregation dissolved, then became a community hall before being sold to a trucking business.
The Baptist Church on East Street was organized in 1818 with the Rev. Roswell Osburn, and a building was finalized in 1846. When the congregation dwindled it was eventually sold to the town of Victory and used many years for a town hall. There was a wonderful tradition of voting there, waiting for the counting and then enjoying an oyster stew served by town officials to the residents in attendance. It was the site of many local dramatic plays, comedy sketches and musical events by the Victory Concert Band, as it had a stage with a curtain. Its balcony also allowed children to watch scene changes in the entertainment. Later, after the town built new offices, the old church was used for Scout meetings and a youth center with an outdoor basketball court before the building was torn down.
The Presbyterian Church was organized in 1813 in the home of Thomas Coleman and his wife, Salome DeWolfe Megraw (my great-great-great paternal grandparents), of east Victory, and called the Second Presbyterian Church of the Town of Cato (before the split). Later, a church was built just south of Victory, on the Victory-Conquest Road, now Route 38. It was a very active church with a couples club, but it eventually disbanded in the '70s and became the Armour of Light Baptist Church around 2000 with the Rev. Greg Settle and an active congregation and campground/ranch setting on the church grounds.
Thus, the earliest inhabitants seeking religious freedom in the town of Victory.
