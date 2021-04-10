Sayles: Remembering the churches of Victory on its bicentennial

People brought their religious beliefs from the old country. In 1813, many people still spoke the mother tongue and formed “pockets of religion” in areas of the town. In 1850, land was bought for $200 on Homer Lockwood’s property and the present church was built in 1853 on East Street in Victory. Improvements were made over the years, at one time the Presbyterian and Methodist Episcopal joined together (1920-1948) to form the Federated Church, and in 1968 the Methodist Episcopal Church combined with the Evangelical United Brethren Church to become the United Methodist Church.

The United Methodist Church in Victory celebrated its 200th anniversary in the summer of 2013 with a special service and dinner at the Barb and Dan O’Connell farm, special events were held many Sundays, and we even had a float and walked in the Fair Haven July 4 parade. It was a special time for all of us.

The Westbury Methodist Church was connected to the Victory Church for some time in the early 1800s and shared ministers and circuit riders. It was organized in 1816, built in 1836 and extensively remodeled in 1867. The Christian Church there was built in 1843 by the Rev. W. T. Caton and completed in 1845. It served until the congregation dissolved, then became a community hall before being sold to a trucking business.