Sayles: Thanks for the memories

“Times Remembered, Vol. I, II, & III: A Look Back at Wolcott, N.Y. and Surrounding Areas,” 1996-98, William A. Armstrong

If you are lucky enough to have any of these publications, you have a treasure trove of memories, information and history of our beautiful area.

I have been writing for this newspaper for 15 years now, and I also write for The Red Creek Herald, which is now called The Lakeshore News in Wayne County. Due to the coronavirus, most historians’ offices, historical societies and museums are closed; however, I’ve had many calls from people who want to share their stories of the current pandemic and the 1918 pandemic and what happened to relatives then. One such call from Auburn mentioned relatives who died in 1918 and are buried in the Springbrook Cemetery in Fair Haven. Another call mentioned relatives buried in the town of Ira's Union Cemetery in 1918. Thank you for these calls. One hundred years, later these ancestors are still missed and remembered.

I encourage everyone to write some kind of remembrance or story of your life during this time. Many service organizations are participating in food and milk distribution, businesses and families are meeting in virtual electronic programs, some musicians are performing in outdoor, distanced programs for nursing homes, and some people are trying to happily and safely return to work.