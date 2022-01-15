Sayles: The early days of Victory, from before 1849 to the present

I want to thank the townspeople, taxpayers and friends of our museum in the town of Victory for their overwhelming support in our applying for state and national Historic Register status for our Village History Center and Museum through the New York State Historic Preservation Office.

In “A Brief History of the Town of Victory, Cayuga County, N.Y. 1821-1976” ("the blue book, 1976") it states, “Victory is more than a parade of names from the past or an insignificant dot of the map of upstate New York. We have been blessed with relatively little crime, few horrible disasters, and a populace that seems proud of their community.”

History touches us emotionally. It is not just the memorabilia and pictures on the tables and walls of the history center, but it’s being able to see our ancestor’s faces, read their diaries and the minutes of their meetings, and to explore the message of their scrapbooks. We can experience through pictures and memories how our ancestors used the property and worked together, lived productive lives, solved problems, grew their own food and survived in a rural town in the early 1800s.

The town’s earliest settlement in 1800 was by John McNeal and John Martin (1767-1809), from Ireland. The village was settled by James Gregory (1780-1871) in 1806. The town of Victory was set off from the large military tract of Cato on March 16, 1821, by an act of the New York State Legislature.

From a time before 1849 when David B. and Sarah Smith owned the present history center, it was a vibrant building in bustling Victory village. The pattern of history shows the building has been in use continuously since that time. Deed research shows the Smiths sold the building for $600 in July 1849 to Benjamin H. Crandall, a farmer, and Alanson J. Barber (born 1825), a carriage maker in old Victory village. From 1861 on, Alanson J. Barber sold the structure to store owner Abijah B. Hager, who sold clothing, dry goods, small implements and groceries, and was engaged in the town business by providing a meeting place. There is evidence of fires in 1861 and 1875 that affected businesses south of the Grand Hotel and destroyed some town records and small shops. The history center continued to be owned by different shopkeepers for commerce and agriculture, and eventually in the 1870s, it was sold to a fraternal organization, Tent 500 of the Knights of the Maccabees, who helped take care of widows and orphans, along with selling insurance. When that group disbanded, the town continued to have a position of overseer of the poor and took care of its own.

At this time, the building was sold to the Grange No. 1216 Patrons of Husbandry on Jan. 20, 1911. At some early point, a small stage was made in the rear of the hall for plays/entertainment along with a curtain on a wire above it. The wire is still there, and holds our “Welcome Home” banner for veterans and guests. The building evolved to be a central meeting place and gathering place for people for the business of the Grange, which also served as a sponsor in the 1950-1960s to local Boy Scouts Troop 30 and Pack 30 of Cayuga County, which held their meetings, talent shows and events there. The Grange went on to have dances on site and sold refreshments at local barn dances. They performed dramatic plays in Victory and other towns to raise funds. Roast beef and turkey dinners were held there, and the Grange supported local businesses and farmers by sponsoring auctions and buying lumber, oil, wood, goods and services.

During this time, from the 1930s through the 1950s, a drop ceiling was installed, an enclosed front entranceway was built, an addition was added on the south side that included a bathroom, a storage area was built, a ramp going up to the side porch was installed and interlocking siding shingles were placed over the outside clapboard. It was a place for dinners, bazaars, plays, musical talent shows and community recognition nights up until the late 1990s. It was deeded to the town of Victory for $1 on June 17, 2004, with the stipulation that all the files of Grange records be stored there.

The building was a place for townspeople to meet, greet and eat. In later years, in the 1970-1990s, community nights were held where one citizen was honored each year for exemplary service to the town. It was a joyful night with a dinner with family and friends, and the memories of this belonging and sense of connectedness still resonate and inspire today.

All of these events have preserved the history of the building and use of the building for nearly 200 years, and where many generations have bonded and found their roots.

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

