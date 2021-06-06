Sayles: The early history of the Victory Fire Department

Thank you to the local American Legions and Sons of the Legion who placed flags on the graves of our deceased military personnel for Memorial Day. This includes the George Ingersoll Post No. 658 in Fair Haven, Peterson-Hall Post No. 436 in Red Creek, and LaBuff-Cole Post No. 911 of Cato. These posts especially honor those in northern Cayuga County who lost their lives in Vietnam: Robert S. Barnes, Lawrence W. Hoyt, Starrett J. Ingleston, Edward D. Smith Jr. and Daryl K. Stannard. The grave of Robert F. Stryker in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop, is a special stop on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride on Route 38 each July.
This year is the 75th year of the incorporation (1946) of the Victory Fire Department, and Harold (Jack) Harte was the first fire chief. E. Harris Hager, Wallace Monroe and Morris Jones served on the first board of directors. E. Harris Hager’s father was Lewis Ford Hager, who was a state assemblyman in the 1940s from Cayuga County. The fire department was first in an old post office building just north of the Hager general store, then as businesses evolved it eventually moved to part of the bigger general store building. In May 1954, the firemen replaced the old floor in the building. Officers then were Ken Reynolds, Paul Dunbar, Ken Burghdorf Sr., the Rev. Richard Tillapaugh and Morris Jones. In 1958, when the Rock Garden Cheese Factory burned, the fire department eventually had use of the complete old Hager store and has made improvements every year since then.
The picture with this column shows a 1956 field day parade in Hannibal with three firemen and their sons riding on top of the fire truck. Many fire vehicles were Army surplus vehicles the department acquired after World War II. In 1970, the fire department was completely modernized with a kitchen, restrooms, a meeting room and facilities for its trucks.
Victory has provided mutual aid to neighboring towns and villages. There have been many fires from the town’s earliest days that were fought by the bucket brigade and resulted in loss of buildings, belongings and many town records. In 1875, four shops were lost in “downtown” Victory. The stores were owned by Abijah B. Hager, Harvey Harris, Ellis W. Hager, David Woodford and Fred Thompson. Our big three-story hotel just to the north suffered extensive damage, along with contents, and was torn down in 1931. It had a livery in the bottom cellar area and the three stories, with a dance floor and theater on the top floor.
There were several major fires in the '40s and '50s. In 1940, Town Supervisor Wallace Manroe’s farm building was struck by lightning and burned. In 1942, the Four Corner Garage had a cellar fire that started when a leaking storage tank of gasoline ignited near the furnace. In 1943, the Sunnyside Poultry Farmhouse of Frank Mack burned. In 1951 there were three fires, one in the office and garage of S. Webster Reid, one at the home of Peter Dwyer and one in a furnace at the home of Mitt Coppernoll. In 1957 we lost our favorite “square dance barn," that of Harry Murphy.
Years ago I found a “Fireman’s Prayer” (author unknown) that one of our firemen usually reads on Memorial Day: “When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save some life, whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling and give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect their property. If according to your will I should lose my life, please bless with your protecting hand, my children and my wife.”
Please support and donate to your local fire department, as many field days are again canceled this year due to COVID-19. You can help with raffles, barbecues and other fundraisers. Turnout gear for one fireman is very expensive. Our fire companies, first responders and rescue personnel also need more members, especially during and since the pandemic months. Thanks to all the firemen, fire police, ambulance/rescue units, EMTs and fire investigators for their time and effort in our communities. More on the Victory Fire Department, to the present, in the next column.
Upcoming events
• June 6: 77th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France
• June 14: Flag Day
• July 4: 245th year of U.S. independence
• July 17: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride on Route 38 from Owego in Tioga County to Sterling in Cayuga County, then to the American Legion in Hannibal. For more information, call Harvey Baker at (607) 898-3507.
• July 25: Victory firemen’s next chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. until sold out
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.