Sayles: The early history of the Victory Fire Department

Years ago I found a “Fireman’s Prayer” (author unknown) that one of our firemen usually reads on Memorial Day: “When I am called to duty, God, wherever flames may rage, give me strength to save some life, whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it is too late, or save an older person from the horror of that fate. Enable me to be alert and hear the weakest shout, and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out. I want to fill my calling and give the best in me, to guard my every neighbor and protect their property. If according to your will I should lose my life, please bless with your protecting hand, my children and my wife.”