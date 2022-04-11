Sayles: The story of Victory's most historic home

I think we all are so glad to welcome April. In the town of Victory, it means the first chicken barbecue at the Victory Volunteer Fire Department is just around the corner. The members are planning their first barbecue of the season on Sunday, April 24, at the firehouse on Route 38 at 11 a.m. until sold out.

April this year brings us many holy holidays with Ramadan, Passover and Easter. I just ordered my plant for church on Easter Sunday that will be my favorite: fragrant hyacinths. I always plant the bulbs outdoors afterwards, so I have quite an assortment of colors that are just breaking through the ground now.

Now with some information about probably the most historic home in Victory, that of our cobblestone in the heart of town at the intersection of Routes 38 and 370. It was built in 1836 by Joseph D. Woodford, who purchased the property from Simon and Jerusha Lathrop for $110. Mr. Woodford came to Victory from Broome County. The cobblestones were thought to be brought by oxen from Lake Ontario at Fair Haven. The parcel was said to contain 94 rods and bordered the “road leading from Victory Center to Wolcott” and the “state road leading from Musketo Point to Sterling."

Mr. Woodford also owned a blacksmith shop across the road from the house. He bought the land and erected the building for a select school called the Victory Academy, which was in operation from 1836 to 1841. The upper floor of the academy was a ballroom for social events. In 1841 it was believed the trustees defaulted on payments and the land and cobblestone house were sold back to Mr. Woodford for $342.02 at an auction.

Joseph Woodford lived in the cobblestone until his death on April 21, 1876, when the home passed on to Joseph Botsford Woodford and his wife, Anna. All the Woodfords are buried in the Victory Union Cemetery on East Street (Old State Road) in Victory. Later, the house was owned by the Coppernoll family of Victory. Former Victory town supervisor the late Lucille Coppernoll Craine’s grandmother was a Woodford. Her uncle and aunt were Lesley L. “Doc” Coppernoll and his wife, Gertrude, who constructed a building on the back of the house and ran a creamery there for many years while also running a mill in Cato. Mrs. Craine recalled many happy times there visiting her aunt and uncle.

In 1951, the home was bought by the Kenneth Martin family. I spent many hours there myself playing or attending birthday parties for my special childhood friend, the late Sandra Martin VanHorn. There was a very prim “front room” at her house where she wasn’t allowed to play. I believe it was a special parlor that was mostly unused by the family.

In 1994, former town Historian Evelyn Smith Wood and Supervisor Lucille Craine submitted historical data on the cobblestone house to former Cayuga County Historian Tom Eldred. With Mr. Eldred’s help on the project, they secured a permanent state historical marker, which stands today on the lawn of the house. The nearly $500 marker was purchased in part by generous donations from town residents.

We are tentatively planning to have our usual Memorial Day commemoration in the Victory Union Cemetery on Monday, May 30. More information to come.

See you at the barbecue on Sunday, April 24!

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0