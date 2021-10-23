Sayles: The story of Victory's youngest veteran

After a short hiatus for some trips and research, I would like to share a letter from Hamilton Wetherby, the town of Victory’s youngest veteran.

Hamilton, born on Feb. 13, 1847, grew up on a beautiful farm just west of Victory on Upton Road. The beautiful pillared family farm was a mile west of Victory, on Old State Road, now Route 370, and built after the Revolutionary War by his grandfather Dr. Silas Hamilton, whose services gained him the land. Dr. Hamilton and his ancestors are one of the first founding families of the very northwestern part of the town of Cato, which became the town of Victory in 1821.

Hamilton’s father was Samuel Wetherby, born in 1807 in Schuyler, Herkimer County, the son of John and Eunice Wetherby. Hamilton’s mother was Minerva Hamilton Wetherby, born in 1815 in Halfmoon, Saratoga County. Minerva’s father was Dr. Silas Hamilton and her mother was Achsah Barnes. They are all buried, except for Hamilton, in the French Settlement Cemetery a mile west of Victory.

Hamilton enlisted in the Union Army on Aug. 5, 1862, at Victory to serve three years and be mustered in as a private in the New York Volunteers, Company C, the 111th Regiment of Cayuga County, on Aug. 20, 1862. He gives his age as 18, but is really only 15 1/2 years old. He wants to be a drummer boy. The family has many letters that he wrote home during his service; the following one is dated Sept. 5, 1863, from Camp Crocket to his Aunt Mary. (Misspelled words and incorrect grammar are copied as originally written.)

I now set myself down to write you a few lines to let you know that I am well and hope this may find you the same. I had almost forgotten that you wrote to me last, well, I am ashamed of myself that I have not written before but you most excuse me this time, Aunt Mary, and I will try and do better in the future. Will that do? Aunt Mary?

Edwin was well that last time I heard from Him. We are not together, Edwin is on Camp Spring Dale about one mile from Washington, but you see I am way out in the country and six miles from the city on Uncle Sam’s farm, a-guarding government property and having pretty easy times, on guard 2 1/2 hours out of 48, that’s all and that is not very hard, is it?

Well, enough about that. How does Uncle William get along this fall, and all the rest of the folks? I heard that cousin William was drafted. How is it? Did he have to go or did he draw clear? Well, that talk now is that we are going to stay around Washington this winter. I hope we will. We do not get much news now. How is it at home? Do you get much news at home?

I wish this cruel war would soon end so we could come home and enjoy the sweet comforts of peace. My folks wrote me that Aunt Farmer was out. How I wish I could have seen her!

Well, it’s getting to be pretty cold weather. We have pretty heavy frost here every night and the chestnuts will soon fall out of the trees. There is any quantity of chestnuts and hazel-nuts around here. The chestnut trees hang loaded, Aunt Mary. I tell you we live high. I will tell you all about it. We have an old bake oven such as the army have, and then we put in ten or fifteen cents a-piece and buy flour and butter, and then we have an old man in our company that he been in the baking business for a great many years and he makes the biscuit and I tell you warm biscuits do not go bad here in the army.

Well I suppose you have heard enough about that and I cannot think of anything more to write only you must excuse bad writing and spelling, so give my love to all the enquiring friends. Good bye, From your affectionate nephew, Hamilton Wetherby. Please answer soon.

And from April 26, 1864:

Dear Parents, We have left Washington and gone too the army of the Potomac ... we had aufle drill too day that killed two men, but I stood it through and I am going too try and get in Drummer again, we are way out near Culpepper Courthouse ... the folks around Washington hated to see us leave ... it would be a sight for you to see, father, the men in this army, 140, or 50 thousand. From your beloved son, Hamilton W. Dear Parrients and Sisters, Father I am a going to do my duty if I die in the act, but I do not think there is a ball nun to kill me.

Hamilton died 10 days later on May 6, 1864, succumbing to wounds suffered on May 5 in the Battle of the Wilderness in Virginia. He was 17 years, 2 months and 23 days old. He was buried at Cook’s Farm, Spotsylvania, and later interred at Fredericksburg National Military Cemetery in Virginia. Thank you to the Victor Sine family, the Robert Porter family, and the Wetherbys and Jones families for their ongoing research into genealogy and history. They love to come to the Victory Village History Center and Museum for their family reunions.

There will be no Veterans Day services again this year in the town of Victory due to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates. We look forward to Memorial Day 2022 at Victory Union Cemetery, and our programs next year.

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

