It was my pleasure to participate in the Wetherby/Patchen/Porter family reunion July 24 at the Victory History Center and Village Museum. This is the second summer that a family has requested using the museum for “coming home” from out of state or for a family reunion.
The quiet, historical atmosphere of the museum is conducive to conversations and greeting family members from far away. This year the Wetherby family came armed with computers, printers and many albums of information on family members and stories from all sides. There was the sharing of information and in no time, printed copies were made for others. It was a very quiet, but fast-paced procedure. I think the family has done this many times before and their quest for genealogy has taken years of research and perseverance.
It all seemed to start with John Wetherby Jr., who was born June 11, 1809, in Victory and married Sarah Baldwin, born June 13, 1813. They are both buried in the French Cemetery, just east of old Victory Village. They are Jay Davis Wetherby’s great-great-great grandparents. Jay presided over the reunion with light-heartedness, humor and a great cooperative attitude. There were many laughs as everyone compared their notes or found someone new to add to the family list. They just had a good time enjoying one another and what they love.
At one point, I jokingly said that I must be related to them in some way, we all being from a small town and our families coming to Victory about the same time back in the very early 1800s. My great-great-great grandfather, Thomas Coleman, came to Victory in 1811 from Northern Ireland as a Scotch-Presbyterian minister and held the first Presbyterian church meetings in his home a mile east of Victory Village. Well, the genealogists got to work and I soon found out that, indeed, I too am a distant family member related on the Patchen/Coleman side through Lawrence, Ann and Jane Coleman. What a delightful surprise!
Twelve years ago, I wrote a story about Hamilton Wetherby, a drummer boy and then private in the Union Army. He was born Feb. 13, 1847, in Victory. His parents were Samuel Wetherby and Minerva Hamilton Wetherby. Samuel was born in Schuyler in 1807. Minerva was born in Halfmoon in 1815. She was the daughter of Dr. Silas and Achsah Barns Hamilton. Silas was a doctor during the American Revolution and received a plot of land in Victory, then town of Cato, for services rendered.
This was a story my grandmother, Rose Dates Coleman Finck, had in one of her early scrapbooks. Hamilton died at the age of 17 on May 6, 1864, from injuries during the Civil War. He served in the NY 111th Infantry, Co. C. He was buried on the Cook Farm after the Battle of the Wilderness in Virginia and later removed to Fredericksburg Cemetery, where he lies today in grave 3281.
Minerva also had six (Hamilton) brothers. Many people in Cato, Ira, Meridian, Victory, Hannibal, Red Creek, Fair Haven, Port Byron, Conquest, and Wolcott are their descendants.
