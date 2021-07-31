Sayles: Town of Victory celebrates its bicentennial

Carol Dunbar Mills, Sharon Coleman, Kathy Nodine, Amanda Dates and Kenny Van Patten were guides at the Victory Village History Center and Museum. Lauren Nodine wore our beautiful silk dress and portrayed Leta Coppernoll Lane Tifft (1894-1974) who was the daughter of William A. and Ann Whitford Coppernoll. She was a teacher from Victory and Niagara Falls who met her military husband, Joseph W. Lane, at Fort Niagara. Leta then followed him to China in 1936 to teach western ways in the palace of Madam Chiang Kai-shek (1898-2003), wife of the Chinese Nationalist president. When war broke out between China and Japan, Leta had to come home.

She brought back many mementos, including the beautiful silk dress, donated previously to the museum by former Victory Town Supervisor Lucille Coppernoll Craine. When Lane returned home in 1936 he was to become commander of the guards at Boulder Dam, Colorado, but he fell sick and died in 1942. Lane was a 32nd degree Mason and is buried in Union Cemetery in Victory. A trumpeter and firing squad from old Fort Niagara came for his services in April 1943. Leta later married an old friend of the couple, Lt. Commander Paul Tifft of the Coast Guard Academy. His wife had died previously, and neither realized they had both lost their spouses until years later.

What a great day to honor our ancestors and the present people in the town of Victory! Don’t forget the next barbecue at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

