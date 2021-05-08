Sayles: Victory honors Memorial Day on bicentennial year

Happy Mother’s Day to everyone!
Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday in May — this year May 15 — for those who wear the uniform.
Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, for those who never made it out of the uniform.
Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, for those who used to wear the uniform.
We will again gather at the Union Cemetery on East Street (Old State Road) in Victory for services for those who never made it out of the uniform. The LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 of Cato will continue their ongoing service of recognition at six cemeteries and sites in northern Cayuga County on Memorial Day. The service at Victory is at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, an outdoor service and open to the public.
Twenty-five years ago, in June 1996, I gave a tour of the Victory Union Cemetery for the 175th anniversary of our town. The following are some of the founding men and women who were dedicated to the town of Victory and its growth and survival. These people paved the way for their ancestors. They sacrificed much and pulled together for the good of all, neighbor helping neighbor, worshipping together (three active churches) and celebrating patriotism with veterans from the Revolutionary War and Civil War.
Thanks to my paternal grandmother, Rose Anna Dates Coleman (1900-1990), I have found biographical information on our forefathers/foremothers in the journals/diaries/scrapbooks she kept from a young age. Through genealogy work I did this past winter, I found that the Dates have a distant cousin, Sybil Ludington (1761-1939, daughter of Col. Ludington), who served as a messenger at the age of 16 in the Revolutionary War in Danbury, Connecticut. I also have discovered that my paternal Baldwin side of the family has a distant cousin patriot, Ethan Allen, frontiersman of Vermont who served in the Revolutionary War.
The oldest stone in the Union Cemetery is that of Ezekiel L. Enos, who died in April 1823. A relative was Roswell Enos, first town supervisor in 1821. David Woodford, born in 1826, was once postmaster of Victory. Chauncey Cramer was born in 1800 in Rutland County, Vermont, and came to Victory via oxcart in 1820. The Flatt and Parsons families lived in the swamp on Flattville Road (now Stahlnecker Road). Peter and Mariah Van Pelt were early members of the Victory Presbyterian Church. Daniel Bird, born in 1819, was a farmer, notary public and justice of the peace. David Alvin Goodrich was a storekeeper who peddled his goods around town on Wednesdays, trading items for fresh eggs and butter.
Hiram Knapp was born in 1860 and was 92 years old when he voted for the 71st time in 1952, and all on the Republican ticket. He once lived in the house of William Fleming, the harness maker. Edward Timerson loved horses and could be seen in many parades and also drove horses on the hearse for Oral French, an undertaker for many years. Mary Etta Taber Timerson was among the first women in Victory to graduate from Syracuse University in 1917.
Reginald and Clayton Coppernoll played in the Victory orchestra. Gracie, eldest daughter of the William Coppernolls, died of scarlet fever in 1877. Cornelius Sliter served in the Civil War and was great-grandfather of the late William Sliter of Red Creek. John Hooker was born in Vermont in 1798 and came to Victory in 1820 and built a still, sawmill and grist mill on the headwaters of Little Sodus Creek on what is now White Road, southeast of Victory village.
Mathias, William and Abijah Hager ran a general store at the site of the old cheese factory and the present firehouse. Their homestead was on the northwest corner of Routes 38 and 370, and later owned by the late Bruce and Mildred Wolfe and then Harry and the late Joyce Murphy. Edward Allanson was a farmer and speculator and listed as town supervisor in 1879. The DeMas family is buried here also, including the late Ralph DeMas, who was supervising principal at Red Creek Central School during the '50s, '60s and '70s.
More on the rest of the town forefathers and foremothers in another column.
I will probably give another cemetery tour sometime this summer, as well as have open houses at our Victory Village Museum and History Center. More news on the bicentennial celebration next month!
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.