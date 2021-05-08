Sayles: Victory honors Memorial Day on bicentennial year

Happy Mother’s Day to everyone!

Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday in May — this year May 15 — for those who wear the uniform.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 31, for those who never made it out of the uniform.

Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, for those who used to wear the uniform.

We will again gather at the Union Cemetery on East Street (Old State Road) in Victory for services for those who never made it out of the uniform. The LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 of Cato will continue their ongoing service of recognition at six cemeteries and sites in northern Cayuga County on Memorial Day. The service at Victory is at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 31, an outdoor service and open to the public.

Twenty-five years ago, in June 1996, I gave a tour of the Victory Union Cemetery for the 175th anniversary of our town. The following are some of the founding men and women who were dedicated to the town of Victory and its growth and survival. These people paved the way for their ancestors. They sacrificed much and pulled together for the good of all, neighbor helping neighbor, worshipping together (three active churches) and celebrating patriotism with veterans from the Revolutionary War and Civil War.