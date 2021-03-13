Sayles: 'Victory is ours,' 1821-2021

This year — March 16, 2021 — is the town of Victory’s 200th birthday! It is also the 75th anniversary of the organization of the Victory Fire Department in 1946! Plans for a celebration are being made and will be finalized in a few months.
In our “History of Victory” booklet, from 1976, there is a story of one of the first families in the town, that of John Martin and Mary McLaughlin. This story comes from letters that the late Marian Wood Houghtaling of Cato shared: “Mary’s father, James McLaughlin bought a land grant of 640 acres from a Revolutionary War soldier in exchange for a horse and saddle. He gave his daughter and son-in-law 100 acres of it for a farm. John Martin came from Sligo, Ireland, along with Mary’s family and all worked in New York City for a year or so as coachmen and servants."
They first settled in the township of Scipio before traveling on to the large township of Cato. John and Mary were married Oct. 28, 1802, and came to the farm, on present lot 65, with just a gun, ax, knapsack and kettle. Their neighbors were wild animals and Indians. On July 19, 1804, Jane Martin, their daughter, was the first child born in the area.
At this point Victory became a town, as did Ira and Conquest, all separated from the Revolutionary War military tract of Cato on March 16, 1821, by an act of the New York State Legislature.
Samuel Campbell Wood from Tompkins County married Jane Martin on Oct. 28, 1825, and kept the family farm, passing it on eventually to his son, Smith D. Wood, and to his son, Clarence Wood, who was Marian Wood Houghtaling’s father.
Other early 1800 settlers in northern Victory were Sebastian Stumm, who ran a grist mill, and William Baker, who ran a wagon shop. John Hooker and Chauncy Cramer, from Vermont, built a sawmill, still and grist mill on Little Sodus Creek in southern Victory. In the western part of town came John and Daniel Rumsey, the Spickermans, and the Anthonys. In the east were the Blanchards, Streeters, DeForrests and Colemans.
The first settlers in Westbury (half in Cayuga County, half in Wayne County) were brothers William and Jacob Burghdorf. There was a carriage shop owned by James Shaver, a cooper shop owned by Samuel Lefavor and a tannery and mills on the Red Creek.
The first town officers in 1821 were Roswell Enos, supervisor; Simon Lathrop, clerk; and Joseph Rumsey, Samuel Martin and John Hooker, assessors. The commissioner of schools was Matthias Vanderhuyden. The first meeting place was a tavern on the site of the present Victory Fire Department.
Lots more history, events and information coming in this bicentennial year!
Coming up: Victory Fire Department chicken barbecues on Sundays, April 25, July 25 and Sept. 26 — times to be announced.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.