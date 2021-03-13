Sayles: 'Victory is ours,' 1821-2021

This year — March 16, 2021 — is the town of Victory’s 200th birthday! It is also the 75th anniversary of the organization of the Victory Fire Department in 1946! Plans for a celebration are being made and will be finalized in a few months.

In our “History of Victory” booklet, from 1976, there is a story of one of the first families in the town, that of John Martin and Mary McLaughlin. This story comes from letters that the late Marian Wood Houghtaling of Cato shared: “Mary’s father, James McLaughlin bought a land grant of 640 acres from a Revolutionary War soldier in exchange for a horse and saddle. He gave his daughter and son-in-law 100 acres of it for a farm. John Martin came from Sligo, Ireland, along with Mary’s family and all worked in New York City for a year or so as coachmen and servants."

They first settled in the township of Scipio before traveling on to the large township of Cato. John and Mary were married Oct. 28, 1802, and came to the farm, on present lot 65, with just a gun, ax, knapsack and kettle. Their neighbors were wild animals and Indians. On July 19, 1804, Jane Martin, their daughter, was the first child born in the area.

At this point Victory became a town, as did Ira and Conquest, all separated from the Revolutionary War military tract of Cato on March 16, 1821, by an act of the New York State Legislature.