Sayles: Winter storms and memories in Victory

We have had so many cloudy, gloomy days since December that it's uplifting and encouraging to see the sun finally come out periodically
I have written many times about winter since I began writing this column on the town of Victory over 15 years ago. Being in northern Cayuga County, we are certainly in the path of those southeast snow bands off Lake Ontario that continue to dictate our winter weather from year to year. With town children attending Red Creek Central School, there were many “snow days” each year.
The earliest storm that I have personal information about is the blizzard of 1903 that hit Victory. The picture with this column shows Hooker Hill on Old State Road just east of Victory village. It was named for the John Hooker family, who came from Vermont in 1820 with their families in ox carts. Hooker built a still, saw mill and grist mill on Little Sodus Creek near White Road, just southeast in the town. It is told that his mill stones were very fine and produced a superior quality flour.
The picture shows the Hooker home with the following snow shovelers: from left, Will Hoyt, Andy Burgdorf (seated), Isaac Coleman (with the beard, my great-grandfather), Arthur Bradley, Fred Coleman (a distant relative), Andy Kerr, Gus Vine, Dave Goodrich (seated), Ed Hornburg (seated), John Sabin, Will Wood, Hiram Knapp, Arthur Bradley, James Coleman (seated, my grandfather), Amos Stoddard (seated), John Sylvester and Al Fosgate. Snow could “plug” a hill like this in no time with 2-3 inches an hour. There was no one who checked roads in the night, no Doppler radar, no county monitors or police with weather predictions, and no huge snow plows or snow-gos. Snow was removed by farm tractors with makeshift plows or lots of shovelers.
This month is, of course, the 55th anniversary of the blizzard of 1966, a nor’easter, which affected our East Coast on Jan. 29, 1966, and many in central New York through the first week in February. Over 100 inches of snow fell in many places. Most roads were one-way and schools were closed for over a week. The blizzard of March 11-14, 1888 (the "great white hurricane"), is the blizzard by which all others are still measured. Many places received over 50 inches of snow, halting medical services and wood and coal deliveries. It still holds the distinction of the worst winter storm to hit the Northeast.
The Valentine blizzard of Feb. 14, 1945, is the worst blizzard to hit in February. The May 10, 1945, snowstorm holds the distinction of the worst ever snow in May. The blizzard of Feb. 15-16, 1958, involved “Operation Haylift,” when farm animals were fed by helicopters dropping food. On Feb. 2, 1976, a brief blizzard closed the Thruway with icy roads and blowing snow. An early season snowstorm on Oct. 4, 1987, saw very wet snow knock down power lines and tree branches with leaves still on, causing massive power outages.
The “superstorm” of March 13-14, 1993, found me and my daughter with friends from Maine enjoying shopping and lunch in Skaneateles with no snow. After lunch we came outside to find 2-3 inches of wet snow. We immediately went home about 30 miles an hour on very slippery roads. Later that day, a 4-foot drift formed on my back porch. The ice storm of Jan. 14-15, 2007, started out as sleet and freezing rain in Ohio and, as it came to us, rain turned to snow, which turned to freezing rain with accumulations of up to an inch of ice, and many power outages.
The March 14, 2017, nor’easter (Pi Day blizzard) came with 1-4 inches of snow per hour for the day. All counties in the state were under a state of emergency, tractor trailers were banned from interstates, and many barns and buildings collapsed under the weight of wet, heavy snow.
In her article “Snow Day,” Emily Puro says, “There’s nothing like a good snowstorm to put you back in touch with your family.” If there’s one thing Victory has experience with, it's snow! Puro goes on to say, “unless you provide an essential service or broadcast the news, work is likely optional, with snow blanketing the roads. Play, however, should be mandatory. An unexpected snowstorm teaches more than building the perfect snowman. In all its blustery glory, a snow day offers us the chance to recover a child’s sense of time. It’s a journey back before breakfast meetings, instant messaging and over-scheduled lives. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a moment to reconnect, to remember how much we really enjoy each other’s company, and rely on each other for amusement.”
In this time of the pandemic, we could enjoy each other, and our children or grandchildren, with outdoor activities of a snowball fight, skiing, ice skating, making a snowman/snow fort or sliding down the neighborhood hill. Keep warm and take care!
