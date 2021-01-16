Sayles: Winter storms and memories in Victory

This month is, of course, the 55th anniversary of the blizzard of 1966, a nor’easter, which affected our East Coast on Jan. 29, 1966, and many in central New York through the first week in February. Over 100 inches of snow fell in many places. Most roads were one-way and schools were closed for over a week. The blizzard of March 11-14, 1888 (the "great white hurricane"), is the blizzard by which all others are still measured. Many places received over 50 inches of snow, halting medical services and wood and coal deliveries. It still holds the distinction of the worst winter storm to hit the Northeast.

The Valentine blizzard of Feb. 14, 1945, is the worst blizzard to hit in February. The May 10, 1945, snowstorm holds the distinction of the worst ever snow in May. The blizzard of Feb. 15-16, 1958, involved “Operation Haylift,” when farm animals were fed by helicopters dropping food. On Feb. 2, 1976, a brief blizzard closed the Thruway with icy roads and blowing snow. An early season snowstorm on Oct. 4, 1987, saw very wet snow knock down power lines and tree branches with leaves still on, causing massive power outages.