Schenck: How Cayuga County Jail supports inmates in their recovery

In an effort to further our local treatment and recovery efforts, the dedicated staff of our sheriff’s office and I have begun to work on a number of initiatives at the Cayuga County Jail. Our focus is to combat our drug problem and prevent crime by working with inmates struggling with opiate addiction to give them the tools to find a path to sobriety and recovery. We are also working to save lives and prevent overdoses by teaching these same inmates how to prepare and respond to an overdose emergency.

In the past year we have brought volunteer staff into the jail to provide Narcotics Anonymous meetings to our inmates in an effort to help them prepare and learn that they do have support and that a sober life outside the facility upon release is possible. Peer support and addiction counselors have also been brought into the facility to work with inmates prior to release. This has given them a head start on treatment and early peer support that has come with great success. Most recently, we have begun providing training to inmates upon release on the use of Narcan so they can help reverse a deadly opiate overdose. Along with this training, each inmate is provided with Narcan. The risk of relapse and overdose is high upon release from jail. By providing this training and lifesaving drug, we are helping to save lives and increase the chances that the person finds a successful path to recovery. I am proud of the work that the members of our sheriff’s office and our community partners are doing to combat addiction, both inside and outside our facility.