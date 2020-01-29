Scholarships available for Auburn art center's quilting conference

Scholarships are available for fiber artists to attend the Schweinfurth Art Center's annual Quilting by the Lake conference at Onondaga Community College in July.

The annual conference features two-, three- and five-day workshops on quilting and surface design.

"This is a unique opportunity for fiber artists to learn techniques and experiment with new materials in a supportive community of like-minded individuals," said Quilting by the Lake organizer Davana Robedee, program director of the Auburn art center, in a news release. "We bring in talented faculty from around the world to teach these workshops, and many participants come every year to recharge their creativity."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scholarship recipients receive five days of free tuition, but must pay for housing and meals, if applicable. Applications must be accompanied by a registration form for classes and submitted together.

The Fiber Artist Fellowship is also available, and provides all expenses for both weeks of Quilting by the Lake July 19-31. Early-career fiber artists of all media are welcome to apply.

The application deadline is Feb. 15.

For more information, or to obtain the applications for the scholarship and the fellowship, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.

For more information about Quilting by the Lake, visit quiltingbythelake.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0