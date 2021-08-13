Scholomiti: Weird summer weather makes grape harvest a mystery

Wow, we had 7.6 inches of rain in our Fosterville vineyard in the month of July, then on Aug. 1 we received another 1.2 inches. In my 26 years of grape growing in the Finger Lakes, I can’t remember a July with that much rain. The above-average rain causes two problems: excessive canopy growth and a great environment for mildew!
When the canopy grows like crazy, the canes fall over and shade the fruit, so we go into the vineyard and hedge the canes. Big vineyards have trimmers that mount on the tractor to hedge, but at our small vineyards, we use electric (battery-powered) trimmers to remove the extra growth. Opening up the canopy provides sunlight to the grape clusters and also improves airflow through the vineyard. That good air flow and a diligent spray program will minimize mildew damage.
Up until July, we had plenty of hot weather, but along with the rain we had unseasonably cooler temperatures. Last month I wrote about the “growing degree days” temperature measurement and we were around 1,100, but as of Aug. 3 we moved up to 1,705. According to our friends at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Finger Lakes Grape Program, we are currently about four days ahead of the 48-year average. So, we are gaining, and with the upcoming warm weather predicted for the second week in August, the GDD count should climb. If we have some good warm weather and moderate rainfall through September and October, we could be in for a big 2021 harvest.
Most vineyards are hanging lots of fruit as we go through the “veraison” stage. "Veraison" is the French name for the time when the grape berries start to soften, and we see a color change. The green color of white grapes turns to a yellow/gold color, and the green color of the red grapes begins to change to a dark blue/purple/black. The metabolism of the grape changes from accumulating acid to now accumulating sugar. This is the ripening process, and the berry size increases rapidly during this growth stage, letting us know harvest will be upon us soon.
This also means we’re getting ready for harvest in the winery. We just had a new bed installed on the winery pickup truck, hoping to make it last for a few more years. At this time of year, I put together a harvest document via spreadsheet to predict tons of grapes, gallons, liters, yeast and yeast food needs, as well as bin, tank and barrel requirements. Everything has to be ready when the grapes get ripe. Fortunately, the different varieties ripen at different times. In a typical year we bring in Cayuga white first, followed by pinot noir, Riesling, chambourcin and then cabernet franc comes last. We produce nine different wines from all these grapes: dry, semi-dry and semi-sweet Rieslings; two different Cayuga whites, dry and semi-dry; a pinot noir rosé; a dry oak-aged pinot; a dry oak barrel-aged cabernet franc; and chambourcin. It sure keeps us busy in our small winery!
August is Finger Lakes Wine Month, a promotional event that started several years ago to showcase the vineyards, wineries and wines of the Finger Lakes region. Today the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, with the wine trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation and independent wineries are working together to make this truly a region-wide promotion. In August, our winery will be releasing a new dry Riesling and hosting a barrel tasting event. Check out all the good things happening this month at your local Finger Lakes wineries. Cheers!
Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment. The winery also offers curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.