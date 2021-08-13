Scholomiti: Weird summer weather makes grape harvest a mystery

Most vineyards are hanging lots of fruit as we go through the “veraison” stage. "Veraison" is the French name for the time when the grape berries start to soften, and we see a color change. The green color of white grapes turns to a yellow/gold color, and the green color of the red grapes begins to change to a dark blue/purple/black. The metabolism of the grape changes from accumulating acid to now accumulating sugar. This is the ripening process, and the berry size increases rapidly during this growth stage, letting us know harvest will be upon us soon.

This also means we’re getting ready for harvest in the winery. We just had a new bed installed on the winery pickup truck, hoping to make it last for a few more years. At this time of year, I put together a harvest document via spreadsheet to predict tons of grapes, gallons, liters, yeast and yeast food needs, as well as bin, tank and barrel requirements. Everything has to be ready when the grapes get ripe. Fortunately, the different varieties ripen at different times. In a typical year we bring in Cayuga white first, followed by pinot noir, Riesling, chambourcin and then cabernet franc comes last. We produce nine different wines from all these grapes: dry, semi-dry and semi-sweet Rieslings; two different Cayuga whites, dry and semi-dry; a pinot noir rosé; a dry oak-aged pinot; a dry oak barrel-aged cabernet franc; and chambourcin. It sure keeps us busy in our small winery!

August is Finger Lakes Wine Month, a promotional event that started several years ago to showcase the vineyards, wineries and wines of the Finger Lakes region. Today the Finger Lakes Wine Alliance, with the wine trails of Canandaigua, Keuka, Seneca and Cayuga lakes, Finger Lakes Wine Country, the New York Wine and Grape Foundation and independent wineries are working together to make this truly a region-wide promotion. In August, our winery will be releasing a new dry Riesling and hosting a barrel tasting event. Check out all the good things happening this month at your local Finger Lakes wineries. Cheers!

Chris Scholomiti is co-owner and winemaker at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery, located at 6900 Fosterville Road, Aurelius. The winery's tasting room is now open by appointment. The winery also offers curbside pickup; please call or text ahead. For more information, questions or comments about the column or wine and grape growing in the Finger Lakes, email wine@cjsvineyards.com, call (315) 730-4619 or find the winery on Facebook.

