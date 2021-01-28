Scholomiti: Winter work at CJS Vineyards & Aurelius Winery

Well, we’re almost through January. It’s been an uneventful winter, and the good news is that it’s less than two months until spring! We’ve seen seasonable temperatures for the latter half of this month, and a bit of snow and rain. Looks like the vineyard soils are soaking up the moisture, making up for some of last summer’s near drought conditions. We’ve been fortunate so far that the old polar vortex hasn’t made its way down here from Canada. Mother Nature seems to try and smooth things out from time to time in the Finger Lakes.

We’re doing some planning here at CJS Vineyards for spring vineyard work, like replacing old vineyard trellis posts and replanting some spots in the vineyard where we have lost vines over time. Trellis systems are comprised of line posts to support the wires the vines grow on, end posts to keep the wires tight and support the weight of the vineyard row, and earth anchors to stabilize the end posts. A row in the vineyard laden with grapes before harvest can put much strain on the trellis system, so it needs to be strong!