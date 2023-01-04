Schweinfurth announces adult art classes in clay, watercolor

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced several adult art classes this winter in clay and watercolor:

• Winter Wheel Throwing with Mike Hughes: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through April 11 (no classes Feb. 21 or April 4)

• Lawn and Garden Sculpture: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 through April 6 (no class March 9)

• Winter Wheel Throwing with John Smolenski: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 through April 6 (no class March 9)

• Exploring Color with Watercolor: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28 through April 11 (no class April 4)

• Watercolor Sampler Workshop: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 and 16

“These classes are for people at all skills levels, so this is a great opportunity for people to experience a new media or try out new techniques,” Program Coordinator Julia Banfi said in a news release. “All the classes are taught by teaching artists.”

For more information, including class pricing, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/adult-classes.