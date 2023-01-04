 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDUCATION

Schweinfurth announces adult art classes in clay, watercolor

Winter Art Camp 3.JPG

Making pottery during Winter Art Camp at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced several adult art classes this winter in clay and watercolor:

• Winter Wheel Throwing with Mike Hughes: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 7 through April 11 (no classes Feb. 21 or April 4)

• Lawn and Garden Sculpture: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 through April 6 (no class March 9)

• Winter Wheel Throwing with John Smolenski: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 9 through April 6 (no class March 9)

• Exploring Color with Watercolor: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28 through April 11 (no class April 4)

• Watercolor Sampler Workshop: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 and 16

“These classes are for people at all skills levels, so this is a great opportunity for people to experience a new media or try out new techniques,” Program Coordinator Julia Banfi said in a news release. “All the classes are taught by teaching artists.”

For more information, including class pricing, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/adult-classes.

