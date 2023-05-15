The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting registrations for its Summer Art Camps.

The camps, for ages 6 to 15, will take place the last two weeks in July and the first two weeks in August at the center at 205 Genesee St.

The camp schedule is as follows:

• 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21: Monster Mash Week with Gwendolyn Andersen (ages 6-10)

• 1 to 4 p.m. July 17-21: Intro to Printmaking with Gwendolyn Andersen (ages 6-10)

• 9 a.m. to noon July 24-28: Made in Mexico with Warner Varno (ages 6-10)

• 1 to 4 p.m. July 24-28: Deep Dive Into Color with Warner Varno (ages 11-15)

• 9 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 4: Ceramic Summer Camp with Victoria Savka and Zoey Murphy Houser (ages 6-10)

• 1 to 4 p.m. July 31-Aug. 4: Teen Ceramic Summer Camp with Victoria Savka and Zoey Murphy Houser

• 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7-11: Art Games with Reina Apraez (ages 6-10)

• 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 7-11: Make Your Own Book with Reina Apraez

For more information, including tuition, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553.