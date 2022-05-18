Schweinfurth announces summer art camp schedule

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced several summer art camps:

• July 18-22: TinkerLab 2022 for ages 6-10 and Makerspace Space to Make for ages 11-15, both taught by Michele Ridgeway

• July 25-29: Forever Summer for ages 6-10 and In Beloved Community with Our Planet Earth for ages 11-15, both taught by Warner Varno

• Aug. 1-5: Art Exploration for ages 6-10, taught by Jacqueline Webster, and Fun in the Sun for ages 11-15, taught by Elizabeth Diego

• Aug. 8-12: I Am Harriet Tubman for ages 6-10, and Harriet's Home for ages 11-15, both taught by Vanessa Johnson

Classes for ages 6-10 take place from 9 a.m. to noon and classes for ages 11-15 take place from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Space is limited, and scholarships are available.

For more information, or to register, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org, call (315) 255-1553 or email julia@schweinfurthartcenter.org.

