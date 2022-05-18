 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ART

Schweinfurth announces summer art camp schedule

February Pictures of the Month 41.JPG

Sisters Lillie, left, and Maggie Selvek work on a painting project during Winter Art Camp at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced several summer art camps:

• July 18-22: TinkerLab 2022 for ages 6-10 and Makerspace Space to Make for ages 11-15, both taught by Michele Ridgeway

• July 25-29: Forever Summer for ages 6-10 and In Beloved Community with Our Planet Earth for ages 11-15, both taught by Warner Varno

• Aug. 1-5: Art Exploration for ages 6-10, taught by Jacqueline Webster, and Fun in the Sun for ages 11-15, taught by Elizabeth Diego

• Aug. 8-12: I Am Harriet Tubman for ages 6-10, and Harriet's Home for ages 11-15, both taught by Vanessa Johnson

Classes for ages 6-10 take place from 9 a.m. to noon and classes for ages 11-15 take place from 1 to 4 p.m., both at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. Space is limited, and scholarships are available.

For more information, or to register, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org, call (315) 255-1553 or email julia@schweinfurthartcenter.org.

