The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced its lineup of spring art classes this year.

Four classes will be offered for adults 16 and older, and students ages 5 to 10 can sign up for the center's last Art After School session of this school year. "Beyond the Stars" is taught by artist Madison Stevens and meets from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Wednesdays, May 10 through June 14, at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn.

Adult classes are:

• Plein Air Skill Builder: 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, May 2 through June 13

• Spring Wheel Throwing with Mike Hughes: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 2 through June 20

• Ceramic Sculpture and Beyond: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 4 through June 22

• Spring Wheel Throwing with John Smolenski: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 4 through June 22

The center's Summer Art Camps will open for registration in the next few weeks.

For more information, including pricing, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.