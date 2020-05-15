Schweinfurth cancels quilt conference, reschedules classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Schweinfurth Art Center has canceled its annual two-week summer conference at Onondaga Community College, Quilting by the Lake, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, many of the conference's workshops have been rescheduled for October at the Auburn art center. Quilting by the Lake Schweinfurth Edition will feature two-, three- and five-day classes between Oct. 13 and Oct. 30 in the center's Barbara Feinstein Sewing Studio, Davis Family Gallery and basement wet studio. The large classroom spaces will be set up with social distancing in mind, the center said in a news release.

"We love seeing our regular participants year after year and welcoming newcomers to the fold," said the center's executive director, Donna Lamb. "That's why it was so hard for us to make the decision to cancel Quilting by the Lake. But we wanted to still offer our intensive classes taught by internationally known instructors while still keeping our participants and staff safe."

For more information on the workshops, or to register, visit quiltingbythelake.com or email qbl@schweinfurthartcenter.org.

