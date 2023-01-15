Schweinfurth receives $10K grant for Quilters of Color Initiative

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has been approved for a Challenge America award of $10,000 by the National Endowment for the Arts, the center announced in a news release.

The grant, the first the Schweinfurth has received from the NEA, will support the center's Quilters of Color Initiative. It includes workshops, classes and an exhibit opportunity for a quilter of color in 2023.

“The Schweinfurth Art Center is known for its quilting and fiber arts programs. This NEA funding will help us extend more opportunities to quilters of color and recognizes the important contribution of African American quilters and their traditions in contemporary quilting,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb said. “We will be including several artists of color on the faculty for our fiber arts programs and providing exhibition opportunities.”

NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D., added, "Projects such as this one with the Schweinfurth Art Center strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”

For more information, visit myartcenter.org.