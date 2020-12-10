 Skip to main content
Schweinfurth receives grant for online art programs
ART

Making pottery during Winter Art Camp at the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn in 2017.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced its receipt of a $5,720 grant from the Cayuga Community Foundation's COVID-19 Fund. The money will support the gallery's online programs.

"We are grateful to the Cayuga Community Foundation for supporting our efforts to provide the community with safe access to art instruction during the pandemic," Schweinfurth Executive Donna Lamb said in a news release. "Offering classes and workshops is central to our mission, and this will enable us to continue that important work."

The grant will be used to pay artists to provide online art classes and workshops, including artist talks and family activities.

The fund is a collaboration with the United Way of Cayuga County and has received support from the Fred L. Emerson Foundation.

For more information, call (315) 255-1553 or visit schweinfurthartcenter.org.

