Schweinfurth to offer in-person adult classes again

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has resumed offering in-person art classes for adults.
Current offerings include Beginning Wheel pottery (5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through June 17); Functional Handbuilding pottery (1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25 through June 29); and Beginning Drawing (6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through June 17. All classes will take place at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, but masks and social distancing will be required. Space is limited.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer in-person adult art classes again,” Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. “We are starting with our most popular classes, and we plan to add more.”
For more information, visit myartcenter.org.