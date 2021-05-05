Schweinfurth to offer in-person adult classes again

Current offerings include Beginning Wheel pottery (5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through June 17); Functional Handbuilding pottery (1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, May 25 through June 29); and Beginning Drawing (6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May 13 through June 17. All classes will take place at the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, but masks and social distancing will be required. Space is limited.