The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn has announced that its annual conference, Quilting by the Lake, is moving to Wells College in Aurora this year.

The conference was previously held at Onondaga Community College, meaning it will now take place in the center's home of Cayuga County for the first time in the conference's 30-plus-year history.

“This move represents a wonderful economic opportunity for Cayuga County businesses,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb said in a news release. “It’s also a chance to show out-of-town visitors the wonderful sites and venues in our home county.”

The conference is held the last two weeks in July, which this year will be July 16 through July 28. It will offer eight in-person classes, four each week, and an online class. Topics include design and techniques in traditional, art and modern styles, and they will be taught by renowned instructors from the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Independent studio will offer quilters, who have come to the conference from around the world, the opportunity to work on their own projects with like-minded artists. That will now take place amid the "beautiful scenery of Cayuga Lake," the Schweinfurth said.

“We are so excited about this move,” Schweinfurth Program Director Davana Robedee said. “QBL is known for our wonderful community of quilt artists and our creative environment. Cayuga Lake as a setting for this conference will definitely be inspiring!”

Registration for this year's conference is now open. Prices vary by class and length of stay.

For more information, or to register, visit quiltingbythelake.org.