Scipio church to host annual Missions Conference

Scipio Baptist Church will host its 41st annual Missions Conference April 28 through May 1. The theme of this year's conference is “Fearless ... Be Strong & Courageous."
Participating missionaries are Walid and Rima Bitar, with Central Missionary Clearinghouse ministering to Arabs in Ottawa, Canada and the Middle East; Ralph and Karen Metzger with Crossworld & Agora Enterprises, mentoring missionaries engaged in business in Africa and other places, based in Kansas City, Missouri; and Jason and Lora Campbell with One Mission Society & One Mission Kids in Greenwood, Indiana, who will be working with the children’s conference.
The conference will begin at the 4324 Route 34B church with a dinner at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, and continue through May 1 with a service, special music and a children's conference each night at 6:30.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, youth ages 12 and older will do a service project, and “Munchkins & Missionaries” (for children 4 to 11) will also meet. A luncheon for everyone will follow at noon at the church. On Sunday, May 1, the missionaries will share during Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and during morning worship at 11. Following the morning service, there will be a fellowship dinner and missions conference slides to follow.
The conference is open to the public.
For more information, call pastor Zach Miller at the church at (315) 889-7179 or missions coordinator Melinda Kostreva at (315) 730-6513.