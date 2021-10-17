Scouting for Food collection to take place in Auburn area

Boy Scouts in the Auburn area will soon conduct their annual Scouting for Food collection event for local soup kitchens and food pantries.

Door tags requesting donations will be handed out Oct. 23, and pickup will take place Oct. 30. There will also be four drop-off locations for donations: Owasco Fire Department Station No. 1 at 7174 Owasco Road; Seward Elementary School at 52 Metcalf Drive; St. Alphonsus Church at 85 E. Genesee St.; and the parking lot of Memorial City Hall on Lincoln Street.

Needed are canned meats and vegetables, tuna, soups, fruit, baby food and formula, pasta and pasta sauce — no perishables or glass containers.

The hours of operation for the collection will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

