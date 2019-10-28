{{featured_button_text}}
First place: 'The Stalker'

The Sterling Nature Center announced the winners of its 2019 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest this weekend. 

The contest encourages local photographers to capture the beauty of Cayuga County: streams, lakes, trees, flowers, birds, animals and other parts of nature. The only rule of the contest is that submitted photos be taken in the area and contain natural scenery.

Here are the results of this year's contest:

First place

• Susan DiCriscio, Oswego: "The Stalker," Sterling Nature Center

Second place

• Joe Carey, Syracuse: "Painted Lady on Goldenrod," SNC

• Linda Dugan, Alden: "Guarding the Nest," Aurora

Third place

• Nathan Crego, Martville: "The Falls," Martville

• Judy Chillson, Martville: "Swans," Fair Haven pond

• Jennifer Crego, Martville: "Light in the Forest," Martville

Honorable mention

• Joe Carey, Syracuse: "Belted Kingfisher along Lake Ontario," SNC

• Wyatt Kyle, Liverpool: "Lonely Bird," SNC

• Judy Chillson, Martville: "On Golden Pond," Fair Haven

• Susan DiCriscio, Oswego: "The Perch," SNC

• Joe Carey, Syracuse: "Hoverfly on a Flower," SNC

• Nathan Crego, Martville: "Butterfly," Martville

• Linda Dugan, Alden: "Preparing for Migration," Aurora

• Linda Dugan, Alden: "Return to the Nest," Aurora

• Susan DiCriscio, Oswego: "Blue-grey Gnatcatcher," SNC

• Judy Chillson, Martville: "Rays," Martville

The winning photographs will be on display at the Jensvold Road center in Sterling into 2020. 

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us or call (315) 947-6143.

