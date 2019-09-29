In the midst of a business trip to Tel Aviv in Israel, Skaneateles author Laura Ponticello experienced a profound, life-changing moment.
Standing in the wind on top of what's known as the wishing bridge, Ponticello had a feeling come over her that her work was going to change.
"It was just a feeling, I guess, that my life purpose was going to go in a different direction," Ponticello said.
Now, years later, Ponticello has authored three books, the latest of which was recently named a finalist for the 2019 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, and is all about helping readers find their direction in life the same way she did.
“The Entrepreneurial Compass: A Guide to Prosperity, Joy and A Life in Balance,” is Ponticello’s third entry in the self-help genre but her first aimed toward the business world and specifically entrepreneurs.
Rather than telling readers the best way to maximize profits or succeed on a sales call, the book is more about teaching readers to live a life they’re passionate about and work that they can find joy in.
All those external markers of success will come naturally once one becomes connected with the centered place of balance within oneself, Ponticello said.
“When we come from a place of balance, we feel more clarity, creativity and innovation,” Ponticello said.
The book is not only informed by the more than 20 years Ponticello spent working in human resources, mentoring, and leadership writing and training, but also 13,000 hours of empirical research, she said.
For three months, Ponticello did almost nothing but research, she said. To start, she read and studied models of leadership, scholarly articles published by academic sources like the Harvard Business Review and more to help her write three sample chapters.
Those sample chapters were then sent to a number of entrepreneurs Ponticello knew along with questions asking respondents about their biggest dreams, the biggest barriers to those dreams, and what brings them joy.
The question of joy was difficult to answer for many respondents, with many saying they felt like they didn’t have time or the right mindset.
Ideally, Ponticello said, the book will help people in that mindset re-find their internal compass that guides them out of “the mud of fear or uncertainty” that so many people get stuck in.
Much of Ponticello’s advice to do so, and an important part of her process for writing the book, is similar to the practice of mindfulness and meditation.
One of the most important aspects, she said, is setting your intention — making clear what what it is you’re trying to accomplish or do in a day or any given moment. Taking time to sit, breath and recharge can help prepare you to go above and beyond coping with daily stressors.
“When we’re still, that’s when creativity and innovation comes,” Ponticello said.
In her own writing practice, Ponticello said she works to be open to bouts of spontaneous creativity that flow from nowhere.
“When that door opens I’m just writing my heart out,” she said.
A Rochester native, Ponticello moved to Skaneateles 18 years ago, largely because of the fond memories of childhood summers spent there and the sense of peace she gets from the environment.
Nature plays a huge role in her writing, Ponticello said, and while she’s traveled all over the world, nowhere quite compares to the topography of central New York.
It’s also an important factor in the writing workshops she leads at her home. Flanked by a towering maple tree and a corn field that sprawls into the horizon, workshop participants sit in a circle around a fire pit. Along with bouncing ideas off each other and helping shape ideas, the groups are able to connect with the vibrancy of nature and forget the business of the mind, Ponticello said.
“All that kind of flows away. You can connect with something,” she said.
Of all the different participants Ponticello has had in the workshops, which often include both novice and veteran writers, 40% have gone on to become Amazon.com best sellers, she said.
Ponticello also helps writers who have a completed book with the business side of writing, like marketing and sales, through her publishing company, Divine Phoenix Books.
With her third book finished, Ponticello plans expand the writing workshops to a similar idea where she’ll meet with business people in small groups like business incubators, entrepreneur clubs, or community organizations like Rotary International, to talk about their businesses.