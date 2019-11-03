The Seneca County House of Concern has announced that Delores Morgan has taken the position of executive director effective Oct. 24.
Morgan replaces Olan Mack. She has been the House of Concern's thrift store manager for the past three years.
“We are delighted to be able to promote from within” board President Larry Driscoll said in a news release. “Delores knows our operation and has been actively involved in fundraising. During her tenure as store manager she has improved the customer experience offering better shopping hours and improved merchandise. She has a ‘can do’ attitude that will transfer to the rest of the organization.”
For the past 50 years, the Seneca County House of Concern has provided food, clothing, advocacy and job referrals to those in need in the county.
For more information, visit houseofconcern.org.