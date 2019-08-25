The Seneca County House of Concern will celebrate 50 years of service to the community with an event from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Elks lodge, 2221 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
The event will include free food, children's activities, vendors and more. Admission is $5.
The organization helps those in need in Seneca County with basic needs, such as food, clothing and household items. In 2018, it processed more than 400,000 pounds of food annually, served more than 1,350 families via its mobile food pantry, served an average of more than 350 families a month, provided an average of more than 12,000 meals a month and provided an average of 13 job referrals, 15 SNAP referrals and three health insurance referrals a month.
For more information, call (315) 568-2433 or visit houseofconcern.org.