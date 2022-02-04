Seneca Falls author releases sequel to book about Benedict Arnold

Author Greg Zoller, of Seneca Falls, has released a follow-up to his 2012 book about Benedict Arnold.

"Benedict Arnold, the Fighting General: For the Love of My Country" continues Zoller's efforts to cast Arnold in a new light. He previously wrote about the Revolutionary War figure in "The Dark Eagle: Betrayed by his Country." According to a news release, Zoller became interested in Arnold's story while learning about ties to his family history.

The author contends that Arnold, contrary to what many believe, did not betray his country. Without the general's actions, Zoller said, America would not have won its independence.

"I wrote this book because I felt Arnold not only gave me my country, but the country also owes him a huge debt," he said.

The book explores why Arnold entertained joining the British, Zoller said, as well as why he believes the papers implicating the general as a traitor at West Point were most likely planted. The book's cover depicts the Battle of Valcour on Lake Champlain, and the book explains how Arnold led a force to stop the British there in close quarters despite being outnumbered nine to one.

For more information about the book, visit gregzoller.com or email zollergreg@gmail.com.

