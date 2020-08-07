Seneca Falls bank holding restaurant fundraiser for food pantries

Generations Bank in Seneca Falls will donate money to local food pantries during an upcoming fundraiser at participating restaurants.
The bank will donate $1.50 for every purchase during the hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the following Seneca Falls restaurants: Café 19, Dewey’s 3rd Ward Tavern, Downtown Deli, El Bajio Mexican Restaurant, Fall Street Brewing Co. and Parker’s Grille & Tap House. Also participating will be Martin’s Smokehouse BBQ Food Truck, which will be parked in the bank's headquarters at 20 E. Bayard St. Customers must spend a minimum of $5, and jars will also be placed at the restaurants for additional donations.
The money will go to the Seneca Falls Backpack Program, the Seneca County House of Concern, Community Action Programs (CAP) Cayuga/Seneca in Waterloo and Trevor's Gift, of Waterloo.
The fundraiser recognizes the bank's 150th anniversary this year.
“This year, we all had to make some sacrifices and difficult decisions,” said the bank's president and CEO, Menzo Case, in a news release. “For us, we had to cancel our annual Taste & Tunes event which benefits four local food pantries in Seneca County. However, these food pantries need our help now more than ever, so we knew we needed an alternative way to raise money and support our small businesses while doing so.”
For more information, visit mygenbank.com.
