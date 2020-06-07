Seneca Falls Library to begin curbside service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Seneca Falls Library will begin curbside services on Monday, June 15. Library card holders can order books, DVDs and other materials for pickup. Only items from the library's shelves will be available, and only to holders of Seneca Falls Library or Finger Lakes Library System cards.

Pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the library, 47 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls. Items will be bagged, and placed in the borrower's trunk or backseat upon pickup. Books can be returned in the library's drop box. All items borrowed prior to the state's PAUSE order are due by July 6.

Wi-Fi is also available in the library's parking lot and outside the building, and programs and events are being publicized on the library's Facebook page. Print and fax services will resume July 15.

To request to borrow an item, visit senecafallslibrary.org, email holds@senecafallslibrary.org or call the library from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at (315) 568-8265, option 2.

