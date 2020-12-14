 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seneca Falls lighting contest winners announced
HOLIDAYS

Seneca Falls lighting contest winners announced

{{featured_button_text}}

The winners of the It's a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest in Seneca Falls have been announced. The contest was sponsored by the committee of the "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival, which is taking place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the contest were evaluated by nine judges for attention to detail, creativity, theme, curb appeal and originality. First place winners receive $600, second place $300 and third place $100.

The winners are:

Clarence Award (brightness): First place: Joe Dingledein at 75 Chapel St., second place: Christine Bethin at 2 Hep Dr., third place: Renata Jones at 217 Fall St.

Mary Bailey Award (best use of non-light decorations like wreaths, ribbons, etc.): No entrants

Uncle Billy Award (best use of holiday characters): First place: Mike Morganti at 14 John St., second place: Brittany Laird at 57 Mynderse St., third place: Theresa Patchen at 22 Courtney Dr.

Mr. Potter's Award (best traditional display with an organized, aesthetically pleasing appearance or theme): First place: Jerry Antosh at 238 Fall St., second place: Shelly Bachman at 40 Chapel St., third place: Jan Caraccilo at 13 Leland Dr.

A Facebook Fan Favorite Award was also given to Ryan VanDoren of 67 E. Bayard St., whose house received 466 likes on the festival's Facebook page. The award comes with a $500 prize.

For more information, visit therealbedfordfalls.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Karen L. Longo

  • Updated

LONGO, Karen L., 65, of Syracuse, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital. A private service and entombment will be he…

Watch Now: Related Video

US crosses horrific milestone mid-interview. See Azar's response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News