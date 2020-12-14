Seneca Falls lighting contest winners announced

The winners of the It's a Wonderful Holiday Lights Contest in Seneca Falls have been announced. The contest was sponsored by the committee of the "It's a Wonderful Life" Festival, which is taking place virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the contest were evaluated by nine judges for attention to detail, creativity, theme, curb appeal and originality. First place winners receive $600, second place $300 and third place $100.

The winners are:

Clarence Award (brightness): First place: Joe Dingledein at 75 Chapel St., second place: Christine Bethin at 2 Hep Dr., third place: Renata Jones at 217 Fall St.

Mary Bailey Award (best use of non-light decorations like wreaths, ribbons, etc.): No entrants

Uncle Billy Award (best use of holiday characters): First place: Mike Morganti at 14 John St., second place: Brittany Laird at 57 Mynderse St., third place: Theresa Patchen at 22 Courtney Dr.

Mr. Potter's Award (best traditional display with an organized, aesthetically pleasing appearance or theme): First place: Jerry Antosh at 238 Fall St., second place: Shelly Bachman at 40 Chapel St., third place: Jan Caraccilo at 13 Leland Dr.