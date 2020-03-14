Seneca Falls seeks heroes for annual Varacalli award

The Seneca County public is invited to nominate a local person they see as a hero and good citizen to receive the annual Antonio Varacalli Day Award, which will be presented at Antonio Varacalli Day: Celebration of Heroes on Saturday, April 18, on the Bridge Street bridge in the village of Seneca Falls.

Varacalli was a young Italian man who drowned April 12, 1917, saving a young woman in the Cayuga and Seneca Barge Canal.

The reading of the Antonio Varacalli Day proclamation will begin the day at 11 a.m. There will also be a brief history presentation and ringing of the "Bells of Bedford Falls" before the award is presented. Winners of an essay contest for students in grades three through five at Elizabeth Cady Stanton School will be recognized as well, and there will be music and a flower ceremony.

For more information, or to pick up a nomination form, visit the Museum of Waterways & Industry at 89 Fall St. or Downtown Deli at 53 Fall St. in the village, or visit therealbedfordfalls.com/antonio-varacalli-day.php.

Nominations must be received by Monday, March 30.

For more information, email iawlfestival@outlook.com.

