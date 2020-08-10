You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior farmers market coupons to be available in Auburn
HEALTH

Senior farmers market coupons to be available in Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn Farmers Market 5.JPG

The Auburn Farmers' Co-op Market is open for business in the parking lot across from Curley's Restaurant.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will distribute a limited supply of farmers market coupons from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 13, at the Auburn Farmers' Co-op Market in the parking lot of Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. Coupons are not available for pickup at the Cayuga County Office Building or Edward T. Boyle Center.

Coupons are for $20, and for use at designated farmers markets throughout the state. To be eligible for the coupons, you must be 60 or older and have a monthly income at or below $1,967 for one-person households or $2,658 for two-person households. An eligibility form must be signed, but no ID or proof of income will be requested. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible seniors may write permission slips for other individuals to pick up their coupons

Once the number of coupons has been exhausted, a waiting list will be maintained in case any coupons become available in the future. The program ends on Sept. 30.

For more information, call (315) 253-1226.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Gary R. Middleton

MIDDLETON, Gary, 66, of Syracuse, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. Survived by his brothers, Mark (Kathie) Middle…

Watch Now: Related Video

This makes you more vulnerable to Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News