Senior farmers market coupons to be available in Auburn

The Cayuga County Office for the Aging will distribute a limited supply of farmers market coupons from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 13, at the Auburn Farmers' Co-op Market in the parking lot of Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. Coupons are not available for pickup at the Cayuga County Office Building or Edward T. Boyle Center.

Coupons are for $20, and for use at designated farmers markets throughout the state. To be eligible for the coupons, you must be 60 or older and have a monthly income at or below $1,967 for one-person households or $2,658 for two-person households. An eligibility form must be signed, but no ID or proof of income will be requested. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible seniors may write permission slips for other individuals to pick up their coupons