The fourth annual Senior Moments Resource Fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
The fair will include a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. where the Cayuga County Office for the Aging will share information about programs and services, and listen to suggestions for addressing the challenges of aging. Jessica Strassle of the Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency will provide an overview of the assistance the agency provides, how to determine eligibility and how to apply, at 10:30 a.m. And at 11:45 a.m., the Office for the Aging and NY Connects will present a panel of local professionals, "Aides in the Home: How to Get Them and How to Pay for Them."
Attendees can register for door prizes at the mall's Savannah Bank entrance. The Cayuga County Clerk's Office will offer veteran discount card and passport applications; for documentation requirements, call (315) 253-1271. Also available will be Medicare information, benefits eligibility screenings and information on long-term care options. Attorneys from Boyle & Anderson P.C. will provide brief senior legal consultations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and there will be more than 50 vendors on hand.
The event is free and open to the public. Seniors can request rides there by calling the SCAT Van by Sept. 6 at (315) 253-0996.
For more information, call the Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226.