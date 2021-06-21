Sensory hour to be held weekly at Five Below in Auburn

Five Below will hold a weekly sensory hour from 10 to 11 a.m. Sundays beginning June 27 at the store in Auburn Plaza at 217 Grant Ave.

Christina Van Ditto Warter, owner of S.A.M.E. Inclusive Sensory Center in Auburn, reached out to the teen retail chain about hosting the hour because it's the favorite store of her daughter, Gia, who is on the spectrum and has many sensory sensitivities. The store's loud music has been a particular problem for Gia, Warter told The Citizen.

But after Warter and her husband, Fred, asked the Auburn store to turn down its music during a recent visit, Gia was able to enter the store, make multiple purchases and work on her face mask and social skills. Inspired by the experience, Warter asked the store about hosting a regular sensory hour with similar conditions.

"This was incredibly important to our family," Warter said, "and I knew it could be for other families and individuals too."

For more information, call the store at (315) 253-4579.

