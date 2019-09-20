A Septic System and Well Water Workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Skaneateles United Methodist Church, 26 Jordan St., Skaneateles.
The workshop will cover components, maintenance, and signs of failure of septic systems, plus wells, well water testing, contamination and protection measures.
Admission is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 424-9485 ext. 232.