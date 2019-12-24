Nick Valenti said he couldn't allow the contributions of the Carnicelli and Indelicato American Legion Post No. 1776 and the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps to fade into history.
On Dec. 9, an engraved stone memorial honoring the two groups was unveiled at Fingerlakes Mall, where it will be on display until the spring. The memorial will then be moved to Market Street Park across from the Hunter Dinerant in Auburn.
World War II veterans who were members of the American Legion post founded the Purple Lancers marching band in Auburn in 1949. The memorial explains the history of the post and the band, and features the names of the post members who founded the Purple Lancers. The memorial also features the names of the charter members of the post's auxiliary group, which was created by the spouses of the founding post members, as well as those of the Sons of the American Legion Carnicelli and Indelicato Squadron No. 1776.
Valenti, the second vice commander of the post and a member of it for 50 years, said American Legions across the country have gone defunct and "there is no (recorded) history of the accomplishments that they made in their communities." He said one of the reasons why the memorial was created was to ensure the names and actions of the Auburn's American Legion and the Purple Lancers were committed to stone for people to see in the future.
"Their names should be remembered, because they did more for their community when they came back and they did it for the purpose of making their community better," he said.
Valenti added that the memorial was publicly unveiled before being placed at the park so the living original members of the groups it acknowledges can see it.
Ten years ago this Memorial Day, the Purple Lancers Drum & Bugle Corps marched again.
The senior corps of the Purple Lancers, which played competitions and held performances to support the armed forces, was active until 1957. The junior corps for the Purple Lancers began in 1960. This new incarnation, which also accepted young women, competed steadily until 1974, when it won a state championship and placed in the Drum Corps International competition that same year.
The group disbanded after that, but Valenti feels they "quit while they were on top." The corps was meant to help young people stay out of trouble and find direction in life, teach them leadership skills and give them "some fraternity and comradeship" along the way, he said.
A new corps was founded in the late 2000s. It marched in Auburn's Memorial Day parade in 2009, and was active for a few years before fading away. Over the last few years, Purple Lancers members have been raising money through weekly bingo nights at the mall to help the band play again. Performers will also be needed, Valenti said, and ultimately "the goal is to see them march right down Genesee Street in Auburn once again."
Post members began working to have a memorial built in 2017, Valenti said, and the post paid over $11,000 for the project.
John Morabito, a former member of the Purple Lancers and a founding member of the Sons of the American Legion Carnicelli and Indelicato Squadron No. 1776, attended the small ceremony held to commemorate the memorial earlier this month at the mall. Morabito said both his name and the name of his father, founding Purple Lancer Nate Morabito, can be found on the memorial. Memories of his father and of his own time with the band popped up in his mind when he laid eyes on the engraved tribute, Morabito said.
"It's nice that people will be able to see his name, plus others that are on it who had a lot to with the corps," he said. "For generations to come, they'll be able to see it."
Valenti said he hopes the sight of the memorial in the heart of downtown Auburn in the spring will renew the public's interest in seeing the Purple Lancers play music once again.
"What we'd like to see when we're all done with this memorial is the resurgence of the Purple Lancers so they can continue to honor our troops and to honor the men and women who support the troops," he said.