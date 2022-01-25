Several Cayuga County-area students win CNY art awards

Thousands of students in 14 counties submitted work for the 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards, and hundreds have been recognized after judging by 40 art professionals in early January.
An exhibit of about 1,300 of the winning works is on display through March 4 at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College. Select works will also be displayed from March 12 through April 10 at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse. A virtual awards ceremony for the student winners is planned for mid-February.
For more information on the ceremony, visit artandwriting.org/regions/ny003A. For more information on the exhibit, or to schedule a group visit, visit sunyocc.edu/scholastic-arts-show.
Here are the winners from the Cayuga County area:
Special awards
Sage Scholar Educational Foundation Award for Best 2-D Junior High Artwork: Jennifer Daum, Union Springs Middle School
American Visions Award recognizing best in show from gold key artwork: Bryn Whitman, Auburn High School
Auburn
Gold key: Bryn Whitman, digital art and painting
Silver key: Ella Carnes, mixed media; Hannah France, sculpture; Danielle Harold, digital art; Alyvia Murphy, sculpture; Iris Rodriguez, drawing and illustration; Rylee Sheehan, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Haylee Alnutt, Zackery Augusttine, Danielle Harold, Rachel Meyer, Luke Moskov, Arietta Scozzari, Bryn Whitman, Madison Wilbur, Ahndria Wilson
Cato-Meridian
Honorable mention: Hayley DeVille
Jordan-Elbridge
Portfolio honorable mention: Mikayla Twomey
Gold key: Olivia Bennett, photography; Elizabeth Conrad, Comic Art; Taylor Eaton, photography; MaKenna Jones, photography; Marinn McKennan, photography; Valerie Reith, drawing and illustration (2) and mixed media; Brianna Williams, photography
Silver key: Cameron Bragman, photography; Leah Dixon, digital art; Azalia Kehn, drawing and illustration; Sophie Meixner, digital art; Valerie Reith, drawing and illustration; Brooke Tanner, photography; Mikayla Twomey, photography
Honorable mention: Elizabeth Conrad, Madison Daniels-Smith, Leah Dixon, Taylor Eaton, Nevaeh Foster, Allyson Howard, MaKenna Jones, Emma Leiker, Sophie Meixner, Mikayla Twomey (2), Brianna Williams
Port Byron
Silver key: Kylee Cordway, drawing and illustration
Red Creek (high school)
Honorable mention: Kirsten Griffith, Cyrus Moody
Red Creek (middle school)
Silver key: Brynita Haas, ceramics and glass; Aleita Mercer, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Ella Reynolds
Skaneateles (high school)
Portfolio gold key: Libby Raymond
Portfolio honorable mention: Torri Garrett
Gold key: Lillian Coleman, photography; Maggie Lootens, photography; Grace Mayer, photography
Silver key: Vivian Carroll, drawing and illustration; Libby Raymond, photography (3); Emma Whipple, painting
Honorable mention: Regan Barnes, Caitlin Day, Colin Morrissey, Ellie Springer
Skaneateles (middle school)
Honorable mention: Charlotte Carroll
Union Springs (high school)
Gold key: Kailey Forbes, drawing and illustration; Catherine Gilmore, drawing and illustration (2); Devin Platt, drawing and illustration; Angelia Scholz, drawing and illustration
Silver key: Ainsley Francis-Biter, drawing and illustration; Angelia Scholz, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Ava Dennis, Kailey Forbes, Gabby Sennett, Ava Smith (2)
Union Springs (middle school)
Gold key: Asa Brown, drawing and illustration; Jennifer Daum, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Ella Dougherty, Hannah Mchenry