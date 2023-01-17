Several Cayuga County-area students win Scholastic Art Awards

Several students in the Cayuga County area were honored in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards.

More than 4,000 works of art and 100 portfolios from teen artists in 14 central New York counties were submitted to the awards, which were judged in 17 categories. More than 1,155 works were awarded, and a ceremony will be held Tuesday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. Award-winning works will be on exhibit at the college through March 3. (Admission is free.)

Winners from the Cayuga County area include:

Auburn

Gold key: Luke Moskov, digital art

Silver key: Samantha Catalfano, digital art; Jaziyah Estes-Johnson, drawing and illustration; Daniel Fuller, sculpture; Juniper Scutt, digital art; Rylee Sheehan, mixed media; Aurora Sitterly, mixed media

Honorable mention: Gracey Garrigan, Hailey Hutchinson, Olivia Kenny (2), Luke Moskov, Mya Wejko (2), Jeremiah Winne, John Winne

Auburn homeschool student

Gold key: Evan Bachta, drawing and illustration

Cato-Meridian

Gold key: Alexia Sherwood, drawing and illustration

Silver key: Alexia Sherwood, photography

Honorable mention: Mallory Gardner, Alexia Sherwood (2)

Jordan-Elbridge

Special award: Emma Leiker, Newhouse Visual Communications Workshop Scholarship for Best Design

Portfolio gold key: Emma Leiker

Gold key: Madison DelCostello, mixed media; Nevaeh Foster, photography; Hailey Ilacquah, photography; Emma Leiker, design; Heather Sorts, mixed media; Ava White, mixed media

Silver key: Olivia Bennett, design; Madison DelCostello, mixed media; Ella Jewsbury, photography; MaKenna Jones, photography; Ava White, drawing and illustration

Honorable mention: Olivia Bennett (3), Madison Clochessy, Amelya Drake (2), Nevaeh Foster, Ella Jewsbury (2), MaKenna Jones, Azalia Kehn, Emma Leiker, Jacob Thorpe

Union Springs High School

Gold key: Hannah DeNardo, ceramics and glass; Kailey Forbes, drawing and illustration; Catherine Gilmore, ceramics and glass; Paige Smith, drawing and illustration

Silver key: Jennifer Daum, drawing and illustration; Hannah DeNardo, ceramics and glass; Catherine Gilmore, drawing and illustration (2); Elizabeth McHenry, drawing and illustration

Honorable mention: Adria Hoadley, Elizabeth McHenry, Sophia Testa

Union Springs Middle School

Silver key: Jocelyn Sennett, drawing and Illustration

Works awarded as the best of their categories will go on to compete at the national level, with results being announced this spring. Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art Awards is the largest annual student art competition in the country, and central New York has participated for more than 70 years.

For more information, visit artandwriting.org.