Several Cayuga County-area students win Scholastic Art Awards

Several students in the Cayuga County area were honored in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards.
More than 4,000 works of art and 100 portfolios from teen artists in 14 central New York counties were submitted to the awards, which were judged in 17 categories. More than 1,155 works were awarded, and a ceremony will be held Tuesday at the SRC Arena at Onondaga Community College. Award-winning works will be on exhibit at the college through March 3. (Admission is free.)
Winners from the Cayuga County area include:
Auburn
Gold key: Luke Moskov, digital art
Silver key: Samantha Catalfano, digital art; Jaziyah Estes-Johnson, drawing and illustration; Daniel Fuller, sculpture; Juniper Scutt, digital art; Rylee Sheehan, mixed media; Aurora Sitterly, mixed media
Honorable mention: Gracey Garrigan, Hailey Hutchinson, Olivia Kenny (2), Luke Moskov, Mya Wejko (2), Jeremiah Winne, John Winne
Auburn homeschool student
Gold key: Evan Bachta, drawing and illustration
Cato-Meridian
Gold key: Alexia Sherwood, drawing and illustration
Silver key: Alexia Sherwood, photography
Honorable mention: Mallory Gardner, Alexia Sherwood (2)
Jordan-Elbridge
Special award: Emma Leiker, Newhouse Visual Communications Workshop Scholarship for Best Design
Portfolio gold key: Emma Leiker
Gold key: Madison DelCostello, mixed media; Nevaeh Foster, photography; Hailey Ilacquah, photography; Emma Leiker, design; Heather Sorts, mixed media; Ava White, mixed media
Silver key: Olivia Bennett, design; Madison DelCostello, mixed media; Ella Jewsbury, photography; MaKenna Jones, photography; Ava White, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Olivia Bennett (3), Madison Clochessy, Amelya Drake (2), Nevaeh Foster, Ella Jewsbury (2), MaKenna Jones, Azalia Kehn, Emma Leiker, Jacob Thorpe
Union Springs High School
Gold key: Hannah DeNardo, ceramics and glass; Kailey Forbes, drawing and illustration; Catherine Gilmore, ceramics and glass; Paige Smith, drawing and illustration
Silver key: Jennifer Daum, drawing and illustration; Hannah DeNardo, ceramics and glass; Catherine Gilmore, drawing and illustration (2); Elizabeth McHenry, drawing and illustration
Honorable mention: Adria Hoadley, Elizabeth McHenry, Sophia Testa
Union Springs Middle School
Silver key: Jocelyn Sennett, drawing and Illustration
Works awarded as the best of their categories will go on to compete at the national level, with results being announced this spring. Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art Awards is the largest annual student art competition in the country, and central New York has participated for more than 70 years.
For more information, visit artandwriting.org.